Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg invites everyone to the Morning Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Dec. 20 to hear international missionaries Roy and Jenna McIntyre speak.

The McIntyres will give a special report on their mission work in East Asia, which is supported in part by the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. At 6 p.m. the church will have its annual Candlelight Communion Service.

Due to COVID restrictions, the Candlelight Service will be outside (weather permitting), near the Nativity Scene. The life-like Nativity will be open through Christmas. 

The church is located at 1958 U.S. 127 By-pass North in Lawrenceburg. Call 502-829-5013  for additional information. Rick Clark is the pastor of the church.

