George Rogers Clark and his "Long War" will be the subject of a presentation by J. Russell Harris at the Jack Jouett House, 255 Craig's Creek Road, Versailles, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Harris, of Frankfort, was the senior associate editor of publications and of "The Register of the Kentucky Historical Society" from 2006 to 2013. Harris was the editor of "George Rogers Clark and His Men: Military Records, 1778-1784." He was the consulting historian and editor of the "Civil War Governors of Kentucky — Digital Documentary Edition" and the co-producer and writer of "The Harrodsburg Tankers: A Time for Courage," a Kentucky Historical Society-Kentucky National Guard film project.
The Long War was the colonial, later to become the United States' war against Native Americans, and some British and French opponents which stretched from the early 17th century through the early 19th century. Specifically, the Long War entailed operations by irregular troops, with unlimited objectives, that employed extreme violence against all enemy resources.
Legitimate targets included not only warriors, but also noncombatants, crops, and communities. The role of George Rogers Clark in the events of 1780 demonstrate his strengths and weaknesses as a warrior, as well as the characteristics of the larger American war culture. Clark's actions present a picture that is not very pretty on close examination, but is accurately depicted.
The program is sponsored by Woodford County Fiscal Court and the Woodford County Heritage Committee. For more information, visit www.jouetthouse.org.