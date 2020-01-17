To celebrate EXPREE Credit Union's first anniversary, in the fall of 2020 the Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery, in conjunction with the credit union, will host a juried exhibition of works by young artists inspired by and responding to craft traditions. The exhibition is called Care and Craft: Revisiting, re-visioning, rediscovering and reinventing the traditional arts and crafts of Kentucky.
The goal for the exhibition is to feature and foster new artists transforming tradition to create the arts and crafts that represent Kentucky in the 21st century.
The exhibition is open to all artists, working in any mediums (including digital and video arts), who were born after Jan. 1, 1975.
Artists need not be from, or currently residing in, Kentucky, but all works submitted must have a clear connection to Kentucky craft traditions.
The JCM Gallery operates within the credit union, 100 Moore Drive, during regular business hours. All works submitted must be suitable for installation in the gallery or on the credit union grounds, and installations must not obstruct or impede the regular business of the credit union.
Proposals for artwork must be submitted no later than April 30, 2020, as an attachment in digital media, via email to BroadstoneMedia@aol.com. The file type must be a .jpeg file with the artist’s last name, first initial, the title of the piece, medium and size as the file name. (Example: Doe_J_Title_Painting_24x36.jpeg.)
In the body of the email, the artist is to include a brief artist statement explaining how the work addresses the exhibition theme, and bio (100 words or less each). The email subject should be styled “Care and Craft Submission.” Proposals must include images, renderings, or detailed descriptions of the artwork, including medium, dimensions, price (if applicable), and any special requirements for installation (especially for 3D works proposed for the credit union grounds).
Proposals will be juried by a committee consisting of Toby Penney, internationally exhibited professional artist, Melanie VanHouten, sculptor and director of Josephine Sculpture Park,
Larry W. Moore, JCM Gallery curator, Stephanie Potter, JCM Gallery curator, and Heather Perkins, EXPREE CU chief marketing officer.
Selected artists will receive invitations no later than June 1, 2020.
Installation-ready artwork must be delivered to JCM Gallery no later than Sept. 1, 2020. Artists are responsible for all cost of delivery of work to the gallery and for the cost of any specialized installation.
All artworks must remain on site throughout the exhibition, through Nov. 6, 2020, except by prior approval by JCM Gallery and EXPREE CU.
Two prizes of $500 each will be awarded by EXPREE CU for the works deemed best by the jurors. The 2D prize will be selected by Penney. The 3D Prize will be selected by VanHouten.
The awards will be announced during the run of the exhibition and awarded during a closing reception.
Queries and proposals may be addressed to JCM Gallery curator Larry Moore at BroadstoneMedia@aol.com or JCM Gallery c/o Broadstone Media LLC, 418 Ann St., Frankfort, KY 40601-1929.