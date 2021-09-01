ISC social post sculpture call

Josephine Sculpture Park and FrankArts, the Franklin County Arts Council, are seeking contemporary public artworks for a two-year outdoor exhibit.

The submission deadline is Oct. 20. Full details, including artist benefits and how to apply can be found at josephinesculpturepark.org.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription