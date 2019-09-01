The Josephine Sculpture Park will have its Fall Festival: 10 Year Anniversary from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the park located at 3355 Lawrenceburg Road.
There will be free art activities, advanced art workshops, live music, food, ice cream, beer, an art market, hot air balloon and more. The event is an experiential arts festival.
The focus of the event is to provide attendees with opportunities to make art or experience and watch demonstrations of exciting new processes and techniques. All of the workshops are led by experienced artists.
All ages and abilities are encouraged. No experience is needed to participate.