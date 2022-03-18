Writing about Judy Collins is a daunting task with the incredible depth of her career. How many artists at age 82 release a new album with all original songs? Judy Collins did just that on Feb. 25.
Judy will perform at the Grand at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
Judy Collins arrived in Greenwich Village in 1960 and became a full-fledged folk music performer. In 1961, she released her first album "A Maid of Constant Sorrow." In the years after, Judy introduced Leonard Cohen, Randy Newman and Joni Mitchell to the Village folk scene.
In 1967, she released the album "Wildflowers" (Gold record) with the Joni Mitchell masterwork “Both Sides Now,” which won Judy a Grammy for Best Folk Performance.
I asked Judy how it came about that she recorded “Both Sides Now” and not Joni Mitchell.
“I was good friends with Al Kooper who founded Blood Sweat & Tears (BS&T), and also played organ on Dylan’s 'Like a Rolling Stone,' Judy said, "At 3 a.m. one morning, I got a call from Al. BS&T had played the night before. A young woman had followed him home. He had nothing to lose. She was very attractive.
"He put her (Joni Mitchell) on the phone, and she sang 'Both Sides Now.' I said, I’d be right over. Don’t you think it was good for both of us?”
In 1968, Judy recorded "Who Knows Where the Time Goes" (Platinum album), which featured Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and more) on guitar.
“We had an affair in 1968 and he wrote 'Suite: Judy Blue Eyes' partly for me," she said. "We are good friends and for years have talked about and are now doing a 50-show tour together. We just recorded together and released 'Everybody Knows.' which will be available at the show.”
Here are a few more highlights of Judy’s career:
• Released "Whales & Nightingales" in 1970, which made Gold Record status and included renowned version of “Amazing Grace.”
• Released the album "Judith" in 1975, which included “Send in the Clowns” which won Grammy for “Song of the Year” in 1976.
• Overall, has released 51 albums with four Gold records and two earning Platinum status.
• Written books including “Sanity and Grace” and “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: My Life in Music.”
• Co-directed the 1975 Academy Award nominated film "Antonia: Portrait of a Woman" about first female American orchestra conductor (also her piano teacher).
• Since 1995 served as UNICEF Special Representative for the Arts, visiting former Yugoslavia and Vietnam. Worked to eradicate landmines, fighting alcohol abuse and promoting suicide prevention (her son Clark committed suicide at age 33).
These are only a few highlights of Judy’s amazing 60-year career. The Grand presented Judy 4 1/2 years ago.
The Grand family and Frankfort are excited about the Judy Collins Duo and its visit to Frankfort. Russell Walden, her music director, will join Judy on piano.
The Grand expresses its sincere appreciation to Together Frankfort, sponsors of the Judy Collins show.
