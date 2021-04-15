A service day hosted by Bluebird Experience will take place 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Kamp Kessa at Cedar Fire Farm, 758 Beechridge Road.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up and prepare a foal barn for an expectant mare, as well as build nesting boxes for ducks and bluebirds. 

Register for the event at https://portal.goldenvolunteer.com/timeslots/TTiXQaXTKe

