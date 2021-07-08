Kamp Kessa will host its next Family Camp July 19-23.

Participants will enjoy nature exploration, horses and games. The camp is designed to engage learning through a variety of games around the farm. The week will encourage a spirit of competitive and cooperative learning — both on the ground and with horses. 

An adult caregiver may attend the camp with a participating youth at no additional cost. All levels of equestrians are welcome, though some experience is helpful during the camp.

The camp is offered as a three-day experience for $275 or a five-day experience for $350. For more information and to register, visit http://www.cedarfire.net/.

Kamp Kessa is a non-profit located at Cedar Fire Farm, 758 Beechridge Road in Frankfort, serving as a equine and nature retreat center.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription