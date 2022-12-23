Year-End Highlights (8.5 x 11 in) - 1

As I reflect on the 2022 Franklin County Farmers Market season, it is the eve of the Winter Solstice and a blizzard is blowing across the Midwest. There’s a fire in the wood stove and roasted butternut squash and frost-kissed kale cooking for dinner. Our farmers are ordering seeds, making repairs and planning for next year while still tending animals and winter crops.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

This year, when you add up our winter markets, Saturday and Tuesday markets during the regular season, the Holiday Market, and the 10 South Frankfort Food Shares on Tuesday evenings, we had 74 market events to draw people together around fresh food in downtown Frankfort.

