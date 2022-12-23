As I reflect on the 2022 Franklin County Farmers Market season, it is the eve of the Winter Solstice and a blizzard is blowing across the Midwest. There’s a fire in the wood stove and roasted butternut squash and frost-kissed kale cooking for dinner. Our farmers are ordering seeds, making repairs and planning for next year while still tending animals and winter crops.
This year, when you add up our winter markets, Saturday and Tuesday markets during the regular season, the Holiday Market, and the 10 South Frankfort Food Shares on Tuesday evenings, we had 74 market events to draw people together around fresh food in downtown Frankfort.
There’s an old chestnut of a research study that found people have 10 times more conversations shopping at a farmers market than at the grocery store. We see that in action each market day. Over the course of this season, we had tens of thousands of people visit the market.
Those face to face conversations among our market community (a glorious mix of producers, folks who have lived in Frankfort for their whole lives and visitors here for the first time, citizens who get their news from wildly different sources, community leaders and kids, people who can afford to shop anywhere and others who currently don’t have a place to live or enough to eat) is as essential to weaving — and repairing — the fabric of a healthy community as our producers’ food.
In addition to the 74 in-person market events mentioned above, we also had 32 online order markets that offered curbside pickup or delivery to 12 local workplaces on Thursday mornings from mid-April through late fall. Sixty-five local producers sold at the market this season and total reported market sales reached a new record high of just over $615,000. These are dollars that are quite likely to get invested back into our community — sometimes as quickly as when a baker walks across the market to buy a leg of lamb or down the street to buy a book.
Market sales have increased each year since 2017, and we have celebrated each increase. We at the market also celebrated the opening of Locals Food Hub in 2021, but we also wondered how it would impact the market. This year’s sales numbers, both at Locals and the farmers market, show that we can work together to grow our local food economy while connecting more and more people with fresh local foods and putting more of our food dollars in local producers’ pockets. We are everlastingly grateful to be part of this wonderful community of folks committed to local food and producers.
Fresh food access is a big focus for the market, and this year we had even more programs to make it easier for people with limited income to eat more fresh food. We’ll talk more about all those programs in our next article, but, when you put it all together, over $45,000 of fresh locally produced foods found traveled from local farms to people’s tables because of these market programs.
That is huge, both for community members with limited income and access to fresh food and for local producers. We are so grateful to all the organizations and individuals who supports the market’s work to make fresh food available to everyone. Thank you! If you would like to make a year-end donation to support this work, visit the market website at www.fcmarket.org.
Speaking of fresh food access, we are partnering with the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky to hire a Community Services AmeriCorps Member to work on housing justice and food access programming like Kentucky Double Dollars, the South Frankfort Food Share and Fresh Rx for Moms at the Market. You can learn more about that position on our website, too, and we encourage you to check it out.
We are looking forward to coming back together for the first Winter Market of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Market Pavilion at River View Park. We will have Winter Markets every other week at the same place and time — here are the dates if you want to mark your calendars now: Jan. 7 and 21, Feb. 4 and 18, March 4 and 18, and April 1 and 15.
There will be winter veggies, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, coffee and teas, artisan crafts, and more and we look forward to seeing you in the New Year!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.