Unless you’re really tuned into the world of farmers markets, you may not have heard or considered the term, “producers market.” I was certainly unaware of this distinction before my shift into this role.
A producers market is one where every fruit and vegetable and meat product is grown or pastured on soil in or around that particular market, Franklin County, in our case. Where all of the baked goods are made using at least one ingredient that the baker grew them self or purchased from another vendor at the market. Generally speaking, everything at a producers market is made or grown by the producer selling it.
This is particularly timely for me, as each market comes with a set of customer questions about when we’ll have certain produce. I never mind being used as a resource in that regard, but when I’m not available, a great tool to have is one of our produce availability sheets found at the WesBanco welcome table. Stop by this weekend from 8:30 a.m. until noon to say hello and pick up a copy.
I’m happy to announce that we now have tomatoes, peppers, beans, squash and zucchini in addition to all of the lettuces, greens and root veggies that we’ve had for some time now.
Sadly, the strawberry season has ended, but that brings us to our transition into blueberries and raspberries. These items are in limited quantities, so be sure to get to the market early or pre-order at https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/. It's still too early for corn, melons and some fruits like apples and peaches, but beyond that we have everything one would hope to pick up at the market.
In my own garden, I’ve harvested a few cherry tomatoes, jalapeños, cucumbers and tomatillos. The squash and zucchini will be ready any day now. I’m still weeks out from any eggplant, okra, beans or large tomatoes, which makes me very curious about high tunnels and other ways that growers are able to extend the growing season.
For now, I learn new things every week and end up with more questions each time I set foot on my plot. I had a moment where it seemed like a Disney movie was playing in real time as I watched three baby bunnies chasing one another in the grass, but my fondness for them dissipated as I discovered that all the leaves from my sweet potato slips had been devoured.
Neem oil has also become a great ally as I work to discourage flea beetles. Again, as with anything that’s worthwhile in life, there’s a learning curve.
In other exciting news, we accepted our first senior citizen checks and double dollar vouchers at Tuesday’s market. Those checks are distributed by the Capital City Activity Center to elderly individuals that meet the income criteria.
WIC checks for the farmers market will become available July 1 from the Franklin County Health Department. If you or someone you know might be eligible, call either of those offices for more information.
Our VISTA, Emma Anderson has been busy with FreshRx, a program where pregnant mothers are able to get 21 weeks of funds to use on fruits and vegetables at the market. The only requirement is that they are an expectant mother on Medicaid.
Emma has also been working hard to increase food access to South Frankfort through our food share. Our next distribution will be June 29 at The Kings Center. This model only works if we have people purchasing food justice shares at the $40 level. For more information, check out our website http://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org/foodshare or stop by and see either Emma or myself.
Speaking of charitable contributions, if you haven’t renewed your Friends of the Market membership, now is the time. You can do so on Tuesday or Saturday during in-person markets at the WesBanco welcome table or on our website at https://donorbox.org/be-our-friend-1. The Friends of the Market support every single program that we offer and every paid position that we have. Each membership also comes with a beautiful Franklin County Farmers Market cloth tote bag.
A Friends membership makes a great gift for that socially conscious person in your life, or the one that likes a sturdy tote. If you’ve been thinking about it, now is the time to commit.
On the horizon, our next Kids Day will be Saturday, July 10. Stay tuned for more info on the next round of Kids Day activities.
We’d like to thank J.O. Osborne’s Franklin County Farm Bureau office for being last month’s Kids Day sponsor. This month we’re looking forward to partnering with Earthtools.
If you want to support businesses that are supporting our community, here’s a great place to start. If I’ve learned anything from my time at the market, it’s that the biggest successes are not an individual effort, but a collective one.
Thank you for each and every dollar you spend to support our programs and our people.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
