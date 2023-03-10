You may have heard that we just hired a new AmeriCorps intern. Akin to the offerings at the Franklin County Farmers Market, Fresh Foods Access AmeriCorps Member KellAnisha Adams was born and raised in Franklin County. A graduate of FCHS' class of 2008, Anisha's dynamic professional experiences have included rewarding roles within such downtown Frankfort mainstays as WesBanco and Paul Sawyier Public Library.
In 2020, having spent nearly four years in Northern Colorado cultivating a deeper appreciation for health, wellness and accessibility to nutritious sustenance through her work as an "all-weather grocer" and Kroger ClickList team lead during the pandemic, Anisha returned to her hometown to reconnect with her roots.
It is here, through continual commitment to serving our local community, that she hopes to nourish and enrich our commonwealth. Beyond her public roles, Anisha is also an astrologer who finds solace in nature, a good cup of coffee and her fluffy feline Lyric.
This year we’re also excited to continue our work with Glean. Annette Hayden told us that in 2022, “We gleaned 1,654 pounds of produce last year and took most to ACCESS Soup Kitchen, but some also went to St. Vincent DePaul.”
If you were ever at our market right at close you might have noticed volunteers in bright green shirts with wagons in tow. Annette and her team of helpers would ask farmers if they had any produce to donate. From there it was weighed and dispersed to the aforementioned community partners so that those in need might also have the opportunity to enjoy fresh produce. If you’re interested in helping this year, reach out via email at ahhayden@aol.com
Along the same lines, if you would like to volunteer at the market, give us a shout at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org. We always need able-bodied and like-minded individuals to help set up in the morning before we open at 8:30 a.m., to help put away tents and signs after we close, and to hand out Kids Day tokens the second Saturday of the month.
Additionally, we would also have an opportunity for a very special person to help run the WesBanco Welcome Table for a few hours each Saturday in the summer. If you fit the bill, you can also give us a shout at 502-330-9600.
We also wanted to thank everyone for their T-shirt design submissions. Our winning design this year came from Dale Booth, who has helped in years past with designs for our Summer Fundraising Drive. We were lucky to get her help with this endeavor too.
You’d probably recognize Dale’s husband, Eddie, as he’s our No. 1 WesBanco Welcome Table volunteer. Eddie Fowler just stepped up as President of The Friends of the Market, our friend-raising and fundraising 501c3 arm of the market. He also manages our Community Gardens and recently put together a seed swap, set for Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. We are so grateful for our little community and all those in our circle.
At Saturday’s market I was able to check in with our producers and most of them indicated that the wind damaged their farms in big ways. There were reports of trashed high tunnels, demolished greenhouses, missing tools, etc.
It’s no secret that farming isn’t for the faint of heart, on top of an already difficult way of life, extreme weather conditions seem to be the new normal. As I continue to learn about growing, and the longer I work at the market, the more I am amazed by these people.
Their resilience and grit in the face of challenge is really something special. As we all work to rebuild, your support is everything. We’ll see you at the next market, March 18, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.