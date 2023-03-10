Franklin County Farmers Market logo

You may have heard that we just hired a new AmeriCorps intern. Akin to the offerings at the Franklin County Farmers Market, Fresh Foods Access AmeriCorps Member KellAnisha Adams was born and raised in Franklin County. A graduate of FCHS' class of 2008, Anisha's dynamic professional experiences have included rewarding roles within such downtown Frankfort mainstays as WesBanco and Paul Sawyier Public Library.

In 2020, having spent nearly four years in Northern Colorado cultivating a deeper appreciation for health, wellness and accessibility to nutritious sustenance through her work as an "all-weather grocer" and Kroger ClickList team lead during the pandemic, Anisha returned to her hometown to reconnect with her roots.

