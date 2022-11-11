Franklin County Farmers Market logo

Fall festivities kept us all super busy over the past few weeks. I dubbed last week of October the farmers market triathlon. Our chef Chris Mason was incredibly entertaining at our second annual farm-to-skillet dinner.

Kellie Sebastian

Thanks to our sponsor Commonwealth Credit Union we were able to raise $750 each for The Friends Of The Farmers Market as well as Frankfort’s Young Professionals group. As I spoke with Suzy Hosley, coordinator of the YP group and Frankfort Chamber, we discussed the ripple effect of events like this.

