Fall festivities kept us all super busy over the past few weeks. I dubbed last week of October the farmers market triathlon. Our chef Chris Mason was incredibly entertaining at our second annual farm-to-skillet dinner.
Thanks to our sponsor Commonwealth Credit Union we were able to raise $750 each for The Friends Of The Farmers Market as well as Frankfort’s Young Professionals group. As I spoke with Suzy Hosley, coordinator of the YP group and Frankfort Chamber, we discussed the ripple effect of events like this.
Not only did we raise some money for a few great community groups, we also brought awareness to Kentucky State University’s amazing research farm and events center. And as I told our group that night, almost every one of the vendors we purchased product from offered to give it to us for free. We of course refused, as it was part of our goal to use this opportunity to put additional funds into their pockets, all thanks to CCU who footed the bill for our food cost. Beyond that, we brought different people, who probably wouldn’t normally mix, into the fold.
Most things at the market are like that. Our most recent Kids Day brought in extra income for our farmers because of the tokens that each child received because of our sponsor, Traditional Bank. But that impact can’t just be measured in a monetary way. Whenever we bring a new business for one of our events, they bring their staff, who sometimes have never been to our market (or any farmers market for that matter).
They spend their money, invite their families, and see the types of financial assistance programs we have. From there we gain new customers, and perhaps link up with someone that may be of benefit from Kentucky Double Dollars or one of our other grants for those with limited income. These events also encourage organizations to work together which is a cornerstone of a healthy community.
This weekend we have welcomed Commonwealth Credit Union’s Candlelight Tour ice skating rink into our parking lot. Children will be able to skate free of charge from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The fences are decked out in holiday decorations and giant inflatables. They’ll be playing festive music as kids get their photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause. I also hear that if a child writes a letter to Santa, that they’ll receive a letter back.
This weekend we also welcome Angela Caporelli with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. She will be doing a live cooking demonstration and I can bet that you’ll hear her motto, “vegetables are just a vehicle for butter.” Which of course she says in jest, but I think it also encourages people to get out of their comfort zone and cook with items that they might not be incredibly familiar with.
With most produce, a chop and sauté in a skillet with some bit of oil will do the trick, at least until one becomes more fluent in its nuances. Additionally, Angela linked us up with her friend, Dan Moreland, who raises freshwater shrimp out of Butler, Kentucky. And those of you who shop with us frequently know what a treat it is to have any type of seafood at the market. We hope you’ll join us.
In my little corner of the world, there’s an overgrown garden plot that still needs to be winterized. The last of the fresh produce has been harvested and processed. I keep thinking things will calm down and I’ll be less busy, but I made a friend who’s as excited as I am about canning and making fun concoctions.
We have big plans for apple butter and peach BBQ sauce. And as always, I’m planning and plotting next years garden. You’ll just have to stay tuned for all the successes and failures as a novice.
