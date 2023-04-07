This year, the Franklin County Farmers Market's first regular-season Saturday falls on Earth Day, and we are celebrating with our first-ever Earth Day Kids Day from 8:30 a.m.-noon! Our April Kids Day Sponsor is Solarize Frankfort, a new program sponsored by the City of Frankfort, the KY Solar Energy Society, and other partners, to make it easier for local residents to install solar.
Solarize Frankfort connects participants with pre-screened solar installers and provides access to bulk-purchase discounts for solar PV installations. To learn more, enroll in the program and receive a free solar assessment, visit www.kyses.org/solarize. You can also come out and meet the Solarize Frankfort folks at the market on April 22.
April 22 is a busy day in Frankfort! You'll find us at the market, but the fun doesn't stop there. We'll also be sharing info about the market and a kids activity at Together Frankfort's Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ward Oates Amphitheater. And then, we'll pack everything up and move over to 317 W. Second St. by Yes Arts for Expree Credit Union's Kids' Adventure Day.
All of our other Kids Days will be the second Saturday of the month, May-December, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Each kid under 18 gets $2 to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. Plus, there are always free activities, and often farm animals, provided by our community partners.
The farmers market is also slated to be at the pre-derby celebration hosted by the governor’s office on Saturday, April 29. Be sure to attend and come find us. We all had a great time last year and I’m sure this year will be lots of fun too.
We also encourage patrons of the market to check out FreshRx for moms, a program offered to expecting mothers on Medicaid. FreshRx is a collaboration of the Franklin County Farmers Market and Community Farm Alliance, funded by a USDA/NIFA GusNIP grant. This program provides pregnant moms on Medicaid with $24 each week to spend on fresh, local produce.
We also still participate in the Kentucky Double Dollars program where we double funds, up to $20, when someone stops by the WesBanco Welcome Table to get tokens with their SNAP or PEBT card.
Can you believe that we only have one more winter market between now and Opening Day? Here are a few important dates to keep in mind:
• Last Winter Market: 10-11:30 a.m. April 15
• First Thursday Market: April 20, pre-order only
• Opening Day, Earth Day/Kids Day: 8:30 a.m.-noon April 22
• First Tuesday Market: 8:30 a.m.-noon May 9.
And, a bit of fun to wrap us up (no pun intended), Franklin County Farmers Market T-shirts are now available to pre-order. Stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table and follow along with us on social media to find out more.
