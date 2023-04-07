Franklin County Farmers Market logo

This year, the Franklin County Farmers Market's first regular-season Saturday falls on Earth Day, and we are celebrating with our first-ever Earth Day Kids Day from 8:30 a.m.-noon! Our April Kids Day Sponsor is Solarize Frankfort, a new program sponsored by the City of Frankfort, the KY Solar Energy Society, and other partners, to make it easier for local residents to install solar.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

Solarize Frankfort connects participants with pre-screened solar installers and provides access to bulk-purchase discounts for solar PV installations. To learn more, enroll in the program and receive a free solar assessment, visit www.kyses.org/solarize. You can also come out and meet the Solarize Frankfort folks at the market on April 22.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription