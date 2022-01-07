It’s a busy time of year behind the scenes as we reflect on successes and learning experiences of 2021 and we begin planning for the 2022 season. Our new VISTA, Connie Lemley, put together our end of the year numbers and had this to say:
“We are so grateful to everyone for supporting the Franklin County Farmers Market's food access work this year. Lots of our neighbors had more fresh food because of the generosity of so many individuals and businesses in this community. A huge shout out to WesBanco, our Welcome Table Sponsor, Community Farm Alliance, our Kids Day and Banner sponsors, and all our wonderful members and donors. You can find the full list on the Friends page of the market website, www.fcmarket.org. You can also make an end-of-year donation there to support the market’s ongoing food access work if you like.
"Overall, customers spent over $65,000 of food access dollars to buy fresh foods at the farmers market this year. This was a 56% increase from 2020 and a 312% increase since the market started our Fresh Food for All project in 2017. These fresh food access dollars include SNAP and P-EBT issued to school children during the pandemic. They also include WIC and senior citizen nutrition program checks, and all the money distributed through the market’s Double Dollars program. This year, the market issued about $23,000 to double SNAP, WIC and senior citizen dollars spent at the market. The statewide non-profit Community Farm Alliance was a huge help with this, reimbursing the market for 65% of double dollars spending.
"Our local non-profit, the Friends of the Farmers Market, filled in to cover the rest — which was a big undertaking for our small organization. But, the community stepped up as mentioned above, the Friends raised $12,200 to cover the cost of double dollars and other food access work like the South Frankfort Food Share and Fresh Rx, and an additional $3,500 to provide kids $2 to shop at the market’s monthly Kids Days. Thank you!
"We expanded the South Frankfort Food Share this year and had a Food Share pick up at The Kings Center every other week from June through September. We distributed over 300 shares with more than two-thirds of them going to households who identified as having limited income according to the WIC eligibility guide. We also involved the kids from The Kings Center in basketing up potatoes and weighing out tomatoes and summer squash- and tasting watermelon and homemade salsa, and we put an additional $7,300 in local farmers’ pockets.
"The Franklin County Emergency Food Pantry reached out to the market in 2019 to create a voucher program to offer additional fresh food from the market to folks getting food from the pantry. It has been great to have folks who might not otherwise be able to afford it come and shop at the market for any food they want — and we have been able to connect some of these shoppers with other market food access programs. The food pantry vouchers have also been a significant source of income for our producers bringing in over $4,000 of additional income, and we are thrilled to be in our third year of this partnership. A round of applause for the Emergency Community Food Pantry and all the good work they do!
"This was also our first year of partnering with the Community Farm Alliance to offer Fresh Rx for pregnant moms with Medicaid. We had 21 moms participate this year, and we welcome new moms year-round if you or anyone you know are expecting and have Medicaid. Participating moms get $20 each week for 21 weeks to shop for fresh foods and veggies, and we can double that up this winter, every other Saturday starting this Saturday, when the market is open.”
Connie has already been doing an amazing job as VISTA in the few months that she’s held the position and I can’t wait to see what we’re able to accomplish together this year. In terms of winter markets, we definitely hope to see you from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
We will have a couple of new faces, Bluegrass Elderberry, Backwoods Jack, Wells Made Co. and Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Co. If you were at the Holiday Market you might have noticed (and hopefully you purchased) smoked meats from Jack and a pie from GA’s Pie Co. Bluegrass Elderberry will make their debut in January with elderberry products and syrups and the Wells Made Co. will tempt you with different types of nut butters.
In addition to all the fun new offerings, we will have the produce and breads and meats you have come to expect from our producers. Many of us, including myself, seek to better our health and our communities in the new year. For me, the market is an opportunity to enjoy the fresh air as I spend dollars locally and purchase foods that align with my values.
I’m able to provide healthy foods for my family while supporting my friends and neighbors in farming communities that are vital to us all. It’s a perfect way for me to honor my new year’s resolutions. Whatever it is that you have resolved to do or not do in 2022, I hope the winter market is part of your plan.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
