Cooler nights and shorter days signal the transition into fall. The heat of summer wears on people who work in fields the majority of the day and I’ve noticed a bit of relief on some faces as the temperatures slowly drop.
If you’ve ever lived anywhere further South or much further North, you too can confirm that Kentucky is geographically situated for all four seasons. Living in the mountains of North Carolina I missed our summer heat, and living in Atlanta, I missed our snowy winters.
There’s something infinitely therapeutic to me about going through all four seasons each year.
At the market we have started to bid farewell to summer crops of tomatoes and melons as we greet fall varieties of potatoes and squash. Tables are now studded with gourds and brilliantly colored ears of dried corn.
Freezers are stocked with what will become a good meaty chili or chicken soup. Our bakers have also been having a bit of fun with cinnamon and pumpkin. Oh, and apples, fresh apples, apple butter and apple breads are sprinkled throughout the pavilion.
In addition to the aforementioned things from earth and field and oven, you’ll find at the market this weekend, we’ll also have a live cooking demonstration from Angela Caporelli, as well as music from local band AfterMath. A perfect Saturday market will segue into the last food share of the year, Tuesday Sept. 21.
Anyone that has ever started a project from the ground-up knows how labor intensive it is to see ideas truly take flight. While this is not the first year that we’ve had a food share, it is by far the most ambitious schedule we’ve ever had.
A few key players, Emma Anderson and Connie Lemley, managed to harness as much momentum as two humans possibly could in order to see the success of this venture. Stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table or our website, http://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org/foodshare, to get in on the action.
There will be free samples, music, and possibly a live cooking demonstration. Pick up a box for yourself at The Kings Center in downtown Frankfort, 202 E. Third St., and celebrate fresh food for all one last time in 2021.
Speaking of successful events, we closed out another Kids Day thanks to our amazing September sponsor, Norton Children’s Medical Group. Kids did some printmaking with Toby Penny, danced with Frankfort School of Ballet, played drums with Marilyn’s Song Garden and got crafty with Franklin County’s Y-Club.
And to top it off, our very own Maggie Dungan, owner of Salad Days, brought three of the sweetest baby goats there ever were. We’re currently working with our October sponsors, Happy Jack's Pumpkin Farm and Franklin County Extension Office, to see what kinds of fall fun we can dream up for our next Kids Day, Oct. 9. One thing is certain, costumes will be highly recommended.
In case you haven’t been checking the fundraising drive page on our website 10 times a day like me, we did it. Rather, you did it, in a big way, in record time. You all came through for us. From the bottom of our hearts, and bank account, thank you so much! You came together and raised $5,000 so that we could continue all of our food access programs without lapses due to depletion of some grant funding that we rely on.
Because of your generosity, we will be able to continue the meat/eggs/dairy purple tokens, doubling of WIC and Senior checks, food access to South Frankfort, children's education and our work with pregnant mothers on Medicaid.
To celebrate, The Friends of the Market, will host a trivia night in conjunction with Local’s Food Hub & Pizza Pub. Follow along with us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter for the most up to date information, http://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org/stay-connected.
We also just received a shipment of sleek new totes, all waiting on our friends to sign up or renew their market memberships. Stop by the welcome table or the website to learn more about becoming a Friend of the Market and snag a sweet new bag for all your fresh finds.
In my corner of the world, and more specifically, on my kitchen countertop, there’s all kinds of beautiful squashes I’ve been collecting from markets and food shares. The spaghetti squash is a no-brainer for me, a substitute for pasta noodles.
Same for the butternut squash, break out the machete, lop it in half, roast, and viola, side-dish done. The others, I’ll admit are a little more intimidating, acorn, delicata, kabocha, autumn frost, and other fall and winter varieties.
Each week I’ve challenged myself to cook a new variety of squash. This week’s menu includes a recipe adapted from Good Life Eats. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
2 acorn squash (about 1 1/2 lb. each)
1/2 cup apple cider
2 teaspoons canola or olive oil
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 apples, cored and chopped
1/4 cup golden raisins
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon fresh minced sage
1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 teaspoons brown sugar
8 ounces cooked and crumbled sausage.
Directions:
Cut each squash in half; scoop out seeds. Place each half, cavity side down, in a 9- by 13-inch baking pan.
Pour apple cider in the bottom of the pan, cover the pan with foil and bake in a 350 degree oven until tender when pierced, about 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add onion, apples, golden raisins, cranberries, cinnamon, sage and thyme; stir often until apples are tender when pierced, 8 to 10 minutes.
If desired, add 8 ounces cooked and crumbled turkey sausage. Season to taste with salt.
Stir in pecans.
Uncover squash and turn halves upright. Brush edges and inside with the remaining apple cider in the bottom of the pan; fill equally with apple mixture.
Drizzle maple syrup and sprinkle edges with brown sugar and bake, uncovered, until filling is slightly browned on top, about 15 minutes longer.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
