Franklin County Farmers Market logo

It’s starting to feel a bit like fall in the air. While we still have all the summer produce staples at the Franklin County Farmers Market — tomatoes, corn, watermelon, etc. — we will also have the first apples and spaghetti squash of the season this Saturday.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

Such bounty, when the tail of one season meets the beginning of another. Oh, and the yummy treats that are baked in fall, are worth waiting for, just stay tuned.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription