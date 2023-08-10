It’s starting to feel a bit like fall in the air. While we still have all the summer produce staples at the Franklin County Farmers Market — tomatoes, corn, watermelon, etc. — we will also have the first apples and spaghetti squash of the season this Saturday.
Such bounty, when the tail of one season meets the beginning of another. Oh, and the yummy treats that are baked in fall, are worth waiting for, just stay tuned.
This Saturday we will also celebrate Kids Day. Thanks to our sponsor, Traditional Bank, each kid 18 and younger will get $2 in free tokens to spend on fruits, vegetables or plants. We’ll also have baby Nigerian Dwarf goats and other fun and free activities.
We hope you’ll leave your dogs at home (since they are not allowed into the pavilion on Kids Days), and bring the rest of the family. We guarantee that a good time will be had by all in attendance.
Last week, we reported that The Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market kicked off their 10 Year Anniversary Fundraising Drive. We’re right at $1,500 of our $5,000 goal. Nearly every piece of the market financially benefits from funds the Friends of the Market raise throughout the year.
As such, we still need lots of help from you to reach our goal. Every single dollar is a big deal to us and we appreciate your help and support in this endeavor, it truly takes a village.
Speaking of extra dollars, if you or someone you know is a WIC participant, please reach out to the Franklin County Health Department, if you, or they, have not yet received additional funds to shop at the market. There’s extra money, beyond what is given to shop at grocery stores, specific to the farmers market. Those extra dollars are extremely limited, so give them a call today if you or someone you know fits the bill.
Have you ever considered what it would be like to be more than a customer? Here’s your chance. The Market is hiring a Fresh Food Access AmeriCorps Member!
Terms: This is a 900-hour service opportunity through the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky's Homes for All AmeriCorps program. It runs mid-August through July 31, 2024. Program benefits include: a living allowance of $10,642, a $3,447.50 education award, and other member benefits.
Service Period: Mid-August through July 31, 2024 (averages 25 hours/week from August through mid-December and mid-April through July 31, 2024; averages 15 hours/week from January through mid-April; time off from Nov. 19-Dec. 3 and Dec. 18-Jan. 7). More details about the weekly schedule available upon request.
Application Period: We are accepting applications on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Please apply as soon as possible.
Position Description: The Fresh Food Access AmeriCorps Member will support the food access work of the Franklin County Farmers Market and:
● Provide fresh food access outreach at the market welcome table on Tuesdays and Saturday mornings.
● Coordinate participant outreach, communications, relationship building and tracking for Fresh Rx for Moms, a program to provide produce for pregnant moms with Medicaid.
● Coordinate shareholder outreach, communications and tracking for the South Frankfort Food Share.
● Provide customer outreach, communications, and tracking for the Food Pantry and Simon House Fresh Food Voucher programs.
● Provide customer outreach and communications for the Kentucky Double Dollars Program.
● Represent the market at community events to share information about the Market's fresh food access programs.
Qualifications:
● At least 17 years or older at start of service
● High school diploma or GED
● Citizen, national or lawful permanent resident of the United States
● Willingness to provide information to undergo a National Service Criminal History Check
● Ability to work in a collaborative environment and maintain effective working relationships
● Self-directed, professional, organized and responsible with good attention to detail
● Awareness of, sensitivity to, and competence in working with culturally and socioeconomically diverse people
● Ability to work in a covered but non-climate-controlled space in
Please send your cover letter with résumé to heather@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org with "Fresh Food Access AmeriCorps Member" in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, but please apply as soon as possible.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
