I’d be lying if I said that I weren’t a little giddy about crisp leaves and cooler temperatures. Last Saturday, I spotted the first pumpkins of the season at vendor stands. Upon further inspection, I discovered butternut, spaghetti, delicata, acorn and a few other varieties of winter squash.
While peaches have had a good run this year, we bid them farewell as we usher in apples. Both Ayers Orchard and Mulberry Orchard will be selling them this year. They are currently available on Saturday, as well as pre-order and curbside delivery on Thursday. We will also have them for our Tuesday market at some point.
Speaking of Tuesday markets, they go until the end of September. It is definitely the easiest market to participate in as far as parking goes, and because it is less crowded, you’re also able to truly social distance yourself.
While there are fewer vendors, you can still purchase almost every single thing that you can buy on Saturday, without the crowd. If you haven’t yet, stop by and see us on Tuesday.
Excitement continues as we create gift bags for expecting mothers in conjunction with our FreshRx program. On Saturday any pregnant mom can stop by the green FreshRx tent by the WesBanco welcome table to pick up a bag of goodies.
If you’ve been following along with our newsletter or social media posts, you probably already know about this program. But for those of you who are just tuning in, FreshRx provides expectant mothers on Medicaid with $20 in tokens to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the market. We love being able to support this part of our community, and Emma, our VISTA, has worked tirelessly to get the word out about this amazing opportunity.
If you know a mother that would qualify for this program, send them our way. And again, any pregnant mother (even those who do not qualify for FreshRx) can get a gift bag this Saturday at the mommy-to-be market.
And just like that, Sept. 11 Kids Day, sponsored by Norton Children’s Medical Group, is peeking around the corner. As always, we’ll give each child (under 18) $2 in Kids Day tokens to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.
We will also have activities by the Frankfort School of Ballet, KY Youth Climate Strike and Marilyn’s Song Garden. We’re hopeful that there will be a few farm animals to look at and learn about. Stay tuned for more information.
If you’re reluctant to venture out because of the recent COVID surge, consider pre-ordering for curbside delivery on Thursday. This month we are creating kids cooking kits for parents that can’t bring their littles to the September Kids Day. They can be ordered Sept. 6 and 7 for pickup on Sept. 9 alongside regular Thursday pre-orders.
If you have any questions about how to create an account or place an order online, reach out to our Online Sales Manager, Laura Fincher at sales@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
It is our mission to create as many avenues for our producers to get their products to as many community members as possible. The Kentucky Double Dollars Program has been crucial for both of those objectives.
Through this program, we are able to double SNAP/PEBT as well as vouchers given to senior citizens and parents facing financial hardship. Because of record breaking distribution in these categories, fundraising is more important than ever.
The market is on the hook for a portion of the extra dollars that are dispersed. In June, we set out to raise $5,000 to help with Double Dollars funding, as well as our children’s programing. As of today, you have given more than $3,700.
Thank you so much for your generosity! As we are still shy of our goal, there is still time for you to support local farmers and families in need. If you can, please donate at http://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org/growing-food-access. Every dollar counts. We’re working on a special event for our donors and the Friends of the Market sometime in September. Be on the lookout for updates.
In my little corner of the world and garden, the earth is slowly reclaiming the land. As far as weeds are concerned, I’ve waived the white flag. Tomatoes and peppers are still doing nicely, but it’s essentially an Easter egg hunt to find things.
The winged beans that I was the most excited about are finally growing, and will hopefully continue to do so. I’d like to harvest at least one batch before Fall officially arrives. The cucumbers and green beans are finished and I’ve given up on the cucamelons this year.
A few sunflowers managed to survive me accidentally weeding most of them, and bring a smile to my face every time I step into the tangled mess of plants that is the garden. I think I’ve made enough pickles, salsa, tomato sauce and pesto to last us until next year. Now it’s up to my husband to fill the rest of the freezer with venison.
For the most part, what we don’t harvest ourselves comes from the market. We place a great deal of value on locally harvested food and small businesses that provide that connection. We believe that the health of our family is our greatest asset, and being in alignment with those values brings us a lot of inner peace.
If you haven’t recently taken a close look at your own values and how you support them, I’d invite you to do so now. Hopefully, financially supporting local farmers (or their fundraising efforts), bringing your littles to Kids Day and shopping at the market is all part of what brings you joy.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
