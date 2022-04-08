Opening Day of the Franklin County Farmers Market’s regular season is right around the corner. We look forward to welcoming back your favorite vendors as we bring a few new faces into the fold.
Very soon we’ll transition from one market every other Saturday, to having both Tuesday and Saturday markets from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Thursday pre-order and curbside delivery also begins again in the coming days.
The following is a list of important dates for all of our markets:
• Last Winter Market: April 16,10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• First Thursday Market (pre-order and curbside delivery only): April 21, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
• First Saturday Market (pre-order and in person shopping): April 23, 8:30 a.m.-noon
• First Tuesday Market (in person shopping only): May 3, 8:30 a.m.-noon
• First Kids Day (always the 2nd Saturday of the month): May 14, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Laura Fincher, our online sales manager, has this update for curbside delivery (Thursday only) and our workplace delivery program, Farm To Frankfort:
"We are excited about restarting our Thursday pre-order markets in a few weeks on Thursday, April 21. Tentatively those whose last name starts with A-L will pick up between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Those of you who’s last names start with the letters M-Z will pick up your pre-orders between 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings.
"We will be offering both curbside pickup at the Market Pavillion and, for the fifth year in a row, Farm to Frankfort, our workplace delivery program. Farm to Frankfort is expanding to five new office buildings this year. Our new workplaces are the Transportation Building, Sower Building, Kentucky Housing Corporation, the Public Service Commission and the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Our returning buildings will be the Capitol Annex, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, City Hall, WesBanco downtown, Chenault & Hoge and the CHR Building. We welcome anyone who works at one of these places to register.
"To sign up and learn more, visit: https://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org/farm-to-frankfort. We’re still looking for someone to be a point of contact in the Mayo Underwood building to help facilitate orders."
If you, or someone you know fits that description, send us an email. Direct all questions to Online Sales Manager Laura Fincher at sales@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org. Ordering will open for both workplace delivery and Thursday curbside pickup customers at noon on Monday, April 18.
We will also continue to administer all of our incentive programs like Kentucky Double Dollars where we double, up to $20, any SNAP card that is swiped at the welcome table. If you use a SNAP card and want to know more about this program, stop by the welcome table the next time we’re open and ask. We always love to see new people participating in this amazing program. In short, you can run your SNAP card for $20 and we will give you $40 to shop with at the market.
The details are still slowly trickling in, but we will also be working alongside the Franklin County Health Department to accept WIC checks (but not regular WIC cards) in late summer. Additionally, we’ll also support the Capital City Activity Center who, along with their meal delivery program and drive up window, will facilitate the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. This too will begin in late summer, so follow along with us here, or, on social media to stay up to date on both of these opportunities.
If you haven’t heard, we also work with pregnant mothers on medicaid through a program called FreshRx. Pregnant moms on medicaid are able to get $20 in tokens, for free, each week to purchase vegetables and fruits. It’s nearly effortless for participants. If you or someone you know, is, or may be eligible, please stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table to learn more.
Finally, Kids Days are back! Just like last year, they will take place on the second Saturday of the month. We do still have a few sponsorship opportunities available. It’s great way for a business to market to families in Frankfort. Additionally, if you would like to be an activity provider to get the word out about your business, shoot me an email at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org for more information. We’re also are open to food trucks and musicians setting up this year on select Saturdays. You can also email me at the address listed above for that purpose or more information on anything else you’ve read about here today.
In my little corner of the world, an experimental spring garden has been planted. Emphasis on experimental as it’s my first try at it, but so far I’ve sewed peas, carrots, beets and greens from seed. I’ve transplanted cauliflower and cabbage plants and will finish by getting kale and broccoli in the ground sometime this weekend.
Every time I set foot in the garden I have more and more respect for the people that do this day after day, year after year. It helps me to understand a little more about the sacrifices they make and the passion they have to have for their work.
The price tag associated with each item at the market makes more sense to me with each seed packet I purchase. While rewarding, it’s hard work, and because of it, I’m able to cultivate so much respect for our people who rely on agriculture as a means to put food on the table for their families.
I hope you are able to play in the dirt this spring, and if not, know that we’ve got everything that is freshly grown and seasonally produced in Kentucky today.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.