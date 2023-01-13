We had an amazing start to 2023 with our first winter Franklin County Farmers Market of the year. Thank you to all of you who attended, vended and cheered us on from the sidelines. It truly takes a village.
We hope you’ve been as enchanted with the new craft vendors and artisans as we are. Fun new products feel life-giving during these colder months when less produce is available. If you’re not sure what I’m referring to, you definitely owe us a visit. Our market pavilion was completely full except for two spots near the end. That’s a pretty big deal in our world.
Sometimes new visitors to the market stop at the welcome table and ask if we are playing poker. Their attention has been caught by a case filled with wooden, purple, green and light green tokens sitting next to a box of a variety of paper coupons. If it is a Kids Day, there are also tie-dyed tokens in the mix!
All of these fresh food incentives — and the folks who fund them — let us accept SNAP and WIC and Senior Farmers Market dollars and match these dollars through the Kentucky Double Dollars Program. They also let us work with the Franklin County Emergency Community Food Pantry and the Simon House to offer free fresh food vouchers to our neighbors facing food insecurity and to offer the Fresh Rx program to pregnant moms with Medicaid.
We want to give a big shout out and thank you to the Community Farm Alliance, WesBanco, our welcome table sponsor, all of our wonderful Kids Day and Banner sponsors, Friends of the Market donors and the Franklin County Emergency Community Food Pantry for making our food access programming possible.
Over $45,000 of fresh locally produced foods found traveled from local farms to people’s tables because of these market fresh food access programs. That is huge, both for community members with limited income and access to fresh food and for local producers.
Helping Pregnant Moms Eat Lots of Fresh Veggies
The market has been really excited to offer $24 of free produce every week to pregnant moms with Medicaid. We know that good nutrition is critical for moms and babies, and that the benefits of eating well during pregnancy lasts a lifetime. This year we had 25 moms participate in FreshRx who were able to buy $4,800 more of fresh fruits and vegetables thanks to this program.
This is our second year of offering Fresh Rx, and we were fortunate to have Kayla Anderson join us as our Fresh Rx Nutrition Coordinator. Kayla works full time at the hospital as their clinical nutrition manager and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, as well as great recipes and tasty samples to us. You may have tasted her sweet potato pancakes or watermelon feta salad down at the market, and you can check out the informative newsletters and recipes she created at www.fcmarket.org/fresh-rx.
People can sign up for Fresh Rx year round, so, if you know anyone who is pregnant and has Medicaid, please send them our way. They can visit www.fcmarket.org/fresh-rx or contact Connie at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org or 502-382-1254. We want to also give a special thank you to Community Farm Alliance and Earth Tools, our 2022 Fresh Rx sponsor, for making this program possible.
The Market is Hiring!
Want to get involved with all this food access work? We are partnering with the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky to hire an AmeriCorps Member to work on housing justice and food access programming like Kentucky Double Dollars, the South Frankfort Food Share and Fresh Rx for Moms at the Market. The position pays a living allowance of $10,058 through the end of July and comes with an education award and health insurance. We are looking for someone who can start by the end of January so please help us spread the word! Learn more at www.fcmarket.org or contact Connie at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org or 502-382-1254.
We’re also looking for volunteers for 2023. If you’d like to lend a hand on Saturday or Tuesday mornings, reach out to us at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org I think we’re a lot of fun, but of course I’m biased. Shoot me an email and you might get to come see for yourself.
