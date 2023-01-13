Franklin County Farmers Market logo

We had an amazing start to 2023 with our first winter Franklin County Farmers Market of the year. Thank you to all of you who attended, vended and cheered us on from the sidelines. It truly takes a village.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

We hope you’ve been as enchanted with the new craft vendors and artisans as we are. Fun new products feel life-giving during these colder months when less produce is available. If you’re not sure what I’m referring to, you definitely owe us a visit. Our market pavilion was completely full except for two spots near the end. That’s a pretty big deal in our world.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription