Did you know that the Franklin County Farmers Market has a blog? McKenzie Fox started it when she worked with the market back in 2020.
A fun McKenzie update: She had worked with the Kentucky Horticulture Council for the last three years and has helped to build the KY Farm to School Network. She moved back to her home state of Michigan in December and will be starting work with the Forest Service there soon.
However, this week, she made one last work visit to Kentucky and stopped by to help with summer meals distribution at Frankfort Independent Schools. And, speaking of the market blog and summer meals, Rebecca Vaught, our No Kid Hungry Summer Youth Ambassador, has started posting on our blog again this summer. You can check it out on the farmers market website — just go to “stay connected” and then “blog.”
Here is Rebecca's recent update about Frankfort Independent's summer meals distribution and school gardens:
We have had the opportunity to feature local food in our meals and plan to continue doing so. In the last three weeks, meals have contained cucumbers and zucchini from Happy Jacks and salad mix, zucchini and cucumbers from Salad Days.
None of these meals could have happened without a tremendous effort from the nutrition staff at Frankfort Independent Schools.
Frankfort High School Food Service Manager Daniel Rogers, adds, “Our staff works tremendously hard throughout the week so that when our families show up they are given nutritious and easy-to-prepare meals. Throughout the week, in conjunction with the Franklin County Farmers Market, the staff prepares fresh vegetables, many locally grown, to give out to our students. Farmers Market staff also help facilitate the preparation of these local vegetables. FIS and the farmers working together have formed a great partnership that is reaching our community in a great way.”
Elsewhere in the farm-to-school program, we’ve been working hard on preparing FIS's school gardens for the 2023-24 school year. Here’s an update from Josh Scott, FIS Garden Manager:
If you've been by Second Street School recently, you may have noticed that our two new structures have lots of things growing on them! The first one, named, The Gourd House, has several different kinds of pumpkins, butternut and yellow squash, dancing gourds, loofah, zinnias and passionfruit, all growing up to reach the arbor. The second one, The Bean House, has several varieties of yard-long beans, as well as a few Gerkin, loofah, cherry tomatoes, Malabar spinach and a cushaw for good measure. Our goal for these structures was to mimic shade trees since the shade is sparse. Hopefully, we will have plenty of leaf coverage by the time school starts back, and different fruits beginning to hang down!
The Second Street playground garden also includes a row of cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers and potatoes (soon to be harvested — come out and help on one of our family garden days!). We've also replanted cucumbers where the sugar snap peas just finished. As you can tell, most of the plants within reach of little fingers grow plenty of small, pickable, snacks. We want kids to be able to walk by, grab a tomato or a cucumber, and have a shady spot to sit while they munch.
The Pumpkin Patch, located just off Taylor Avenue beside Second Street, is also growing well. There, we have Kentucky Rainbow corn growing, along with varieties of butternut squash, sweet potatoes, dry beans, and, of course, lots and lots of pumpkins. Everything on this plot was directly sown by students, much of it during the after-school garden club. We also have two sunflower huts and seven Pawpaw seedlings growing — if we can keep the deer from eating them!
The Frankfort High raised bed garden and food forest look especially happy right now, with plenty of blooms from our perennials! Oregano, chives, lemon balm, cilantro, rosemary, mint and several varieties of basil in the herb garden are all well-established and ready to be clipped. We also have cherry tomatoes almost ready to ripen, and the archway is filling up with yard-long beans and loofah.
If you're interested in any of the gardens we've talked about, come and help out during one of our Family Garden days! We meet Tuesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. at Frankfort High School, Tuesday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the Dolly Graham Community Garden, and Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the Second Street playground.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
