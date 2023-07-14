Franklin County Farmers Market logo

Did you know that the Franklin County Farmers Market has a blog? McKenzie Fox started it when she worked with the market back in 2020.

A fun McKenzie update: She had worked with the Kentucky Horticulture Council for the last three years and has helped to build the KY Farm to School Network. She moved back to her home state of Michigan in December and will be starting work with the Forest Service there soon.

Kellie Sebastian

