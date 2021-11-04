We had lots of fun for our very first Halloween party, despite inclement weather last Saturday. We saw some great costumes from both vendors and trick-or-treaters. While most of us passed out traditional candy offerings, some vendors chose to give healthier options, which actually went over well with many farmers market kids.
With four Saturday (and Thursday) markets left in 2021, we’re trying to fit in as much fun as possible. Saturday, Nov. 13, falls on Candlelight Weekend, which I suggest attending if you haven’t yet considered it. We love to see other small businesses thriving, and supporting them this time of year is a great way to do that.
Commonwealth Credit Union is our November Kids Day sponsor and has elected to put an ice skating rink in the River View Park Pavilion parking lot for the Candlelight Weekend. It will also be operational Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Parking will be a challenge on the 13th, so anyone that doesn’t have the patience for that or doesn’t want to participate in the day’s festivities should pre-order and do curbside delivery for the Thursday prior on www.fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com.
In addition to the ice rink, Mackenzie of The Lodge Organics will be set up on Kids Day with a fun agricultural activity. YesArts! will also be in attendance with a craft. We will have The Frankfort School Of Ballet at the market on the 13th to dance and promote their production of The Nutcracker. They’re also giving away two tickets to the performance that morning. We hear that you’ll even be able to have tea and scones with the sugarplum fairies. What a treat!
After Kids Day, we’ll have another week of Thursday and Saturday markets to get you ready for Thanksgiving. Anticipate potatoes (sweet and savory), winter squashes, broccoli, cabbages and mushrooms for roasting and casseroles. There will also be nice leafy greens for salads and such.
The holy trinity of cooking — carrots, onions and celery — will also be in attendance along with fresh herbs. Our many talented bakers will have every type of bread and roll you can imagine.
All this fun leads us to the third Saturday of the month, which is also our week with Brenneman and Bucks. Be prepared for sausage biscuits, gravy, bagels and brats for breakfast and lunch. Our talented bakers, Andy’s Artisan Breads provides the biscuits and bagels, and Little Creek Farms makes the buns. Equally as delicious and easy, Happy Jacks now offers soups and spreads for the perfect, take and heat, after-market lunch. Trust me when I say that neither of these options will disappoint.
After the market on Nov. 20, we’ll take a two week break to enjoy spending time with our friends and family and then we’ll gear up for the Holiday Market. Dec. 11 will be packed with all the produce, meat and bread that you’ve come to expect from our vendors.
There will also be some really amazing crafts from local artisans just in time for whatever you celebrate at the end of the year. It will also be our last Kids Day, and last market of 2021. While we don’t have all the details fleshed out yet, rest assured it will be fun for the whole crew.
In terms of Friends of the Market news, they have partnered with the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce for a farm-to-skillet event. I’d add a link to the tickets, but it’s already sold out! Suzy Hosley, who is both a board member of The Friends, and an employee of The Chamber, spearheaded the event.
Be sure to follow along with us on social media for pictures of the event happening on Nov. 15. You can also stay-in-the know by subscribing to our newsletter, by first navigating to our website, www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org. We’ll see you this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
