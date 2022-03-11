Last Saturday’s Franklin County Farmers Market was ushered in by some gorgeous sunshine. The taste of spring weather couldn’t have come on a more perfect day.
It was also evident that we need a refresher course in our times and dates leading up to the official opening of the regular season, April 23, when we’re open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon all the way through November. Right now, our hours are every other Saturday, from 10-11:30 a.m. Our next market will be March 19.
If you were at the market early last weekend, you might have also noticed the familiar faces of Tim Farmer and his wife, Nikki. You know the duo from Tim Farmer's Country Kitchen, which airs on KET at 7 p.m. on Saturdays. I grew up watching Tim on Kentucky Afield with my dad and it was really heartwarming to welcome him to the market and connect with that childhood memory.
When he called me and asked if it would be OK to film at the market, I was delighted, but cautioned that produce is still a bit limited this time of year as our market doesn’t accept anything grown outside of Central Kentucky. There were, of course, lots of varieties of meats, breads and pantry staples. The last market also boasted garlic, green onions, carrots, kale, spinach, varieties of potatoes, butternut squash and lettuces.
As a producers-only market, you won’t find tomatoes or corn this time of year and you won’t ever find pineapples or kiwis unless the climate dramatically changes. This is a distinction that we hold in the highest regard. From an economic standpoint, it levels the playing field for our producers in Franklin and surrounding counties.
If you can grow it, you can sell it, but being well connected with growers from Central Florida who have access to inexpensive tomatoes, for example, won’t help you, as everything sold at our market must be grown and harvested by the farm selling it.
In other news, our market was recently featured in a national publication by the USDA written by Yvette Garcia, which highlighted producers only markets. Since receiving the grant, the market was able to, increase market sales by 83% from the beginning of the grant period and develop the Farm to Frankfort Workplace Delivery Program to serve seven area workplaces. The development of this program allowed Franklin Country Farmers Market to pivot quickly to online ordering and curbside pickup in response to COVID-19 and begin a sliding-scale cooperative food buying program with 130 participating families — 68% of participants who benefited from this program identified as having limited income. The market was also able to expand social media presence on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook likes increased by 128% and Instagram follows by 481%.
Garcia also reported on our relationships outside the market and our ability to connect with other organizations saying, “Franklin County Farmers Market was able to market its own activities by partnering and supporting the work of other community organizations. Partnerships with the local library and the Emergency Food Pantry allowed Franklin County Farmers Market to connect with a new customer base.
"Working with the Franklin County Emergency Food Pantry allowed the pantry to offer clients access to fresh, local food while also bringing in thousands of dollars for the market’s producers. It also allowed Franklin County Farmers Market the opportunity to connect pantry clients with the market’s range of food access programming.”
I recently sat down with Seth Boyken, the 25-year-old president of the Winchester farmers market. Their market is looking to grow and expand, and as we are a very established market, he wanted to know about some of the things we were doing to draw in customers and get the full support of the community.
I’m always the first to say that the successes of the market are due to everything that the board, farmers and community members did before I stepped into the role of market manager. But, it’s a great feeling knowing that I work for such a top notch organization, one that is leading the way for other markets and communities as our behaviors and successes are being modeled throughout the state, and now, throughout the country.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
