Last Franklin County Farmers Market Kids Day, sponsored by On Tour Acting and Yoga, was a huge success. We estimated having more than 1,000 people at the market last Saturday. The baby emus were certainly a sight to be seen, and it was awesome of Frankfort Independent Schools to feed the kiddos local strawberries and yogurt parfaits.
I witnessed kids of all ages playing with all the equipment the Kentucky Gem Cats brought with them and crafty littles really enjoyed the mask making activity that On Tour Acting and Yoga brought.
With the overflowing pavilion, we came to another important conclusion, that it just doesn’t work to have dogs around all those little hands and faces. Our furry friends and little people tend to have lots of personality and the two don’t always mix well. In an attempt to ensure that everyone is safe, we will no longer allow dogs on Kids Days, which are always the second Saturday of the month.
Farmers market dog policy
Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join you, except on Kids Days. If you plan to bring your furry friend any other Saturday, please review and follow our dog guidelines:
• Dogs are not permitted at the market on Kids Days (second Saturday of each month).
• Dogs must be socialized with other dogs and children. Barking and growling is not allowed. Aggressive dogs are not welcome.
• Dogs must be short-leashed with the leash in your hand, well-mannered and by your side at all times.
• Dogs must be kept away from products, plants and other market/vendor fixtures — both head and tail ends.
• Any damages caused by a dog (to products being sold, fixtures, tents, tables, etc.) will be the responsibility of the dog owner and may include the costs associated with the replacement or cleaning of the damaged item.
• Owners should be considerate of vendors and other guests — not everyone enjoys dogs.
• Dog owners must clean up after their pets.
Market board members, vendors and volunteers will request that owners remove dogs from the market if the above rules are violated. Thank you for helping keep our market safe and welcoming for everyone!
Looking ahead
Our Mommy-to-Be market is today. Every pregnant mom who comes will get their choice of a free gift, a reusable shopping bag and a $5 market gift certificate. Please tell all of your expectant friends! This weekend, you can also expect a hot breakfast from Brenneman and Bucks, not free like our gifts for pregnant mothers, but worth every penny.
You can also expect tons of strawberries from Morgan Rae Farms, Russell Gardens, Kuhndog Ridge and Bluebird Hill. Strawberry season is so sweet, but so short. Be sure to stock your freezer and make some jam while you can.
The excitement continues as we gear up for the 2022 South Frankfort Food Share season. The Food Share makes healthy, locally produced, fresh food available at sliding scale prices — as low as $6 for a box of eight to 10 different kinds of vegetables along with recipes and preparation tips.
We make this cooperative food-buying program work by pooling our money and effort, purchasing vegetables directly from farmers and working together to distribute vegetables to shareholders.
This year, the Food Share is 5-7 p.m. every other Tuesday (May 31-Sept. 20 and Oct 18). The first Food Share is Tuesday, May 31, and we are excited to have the Food Share at Dolly Graham Park in South Frankfort this year. You can learn more and order online at www.fcmarket.org/foodshare. We offer the option to buy shares for the whole season at a bit of a discount and to donate a share. We offer curbside pickup as an option and can make deliveries if needed.
We are looking for individuals, churches and community groups interested in donating shares and connecting us with folks who would benefit from these donated shares. We are also looking for people who would like to volunteer with the Food Share in a variety of ways, ranging from helping with counting out and arranging the produce, to helping from 5-7 p.m. during the Food Share, making deliveries, helping spread the word about the Food Share or gathering recipes to share. You can contact Connie at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org or 502-382-1254 with any questions or to get involved.
We hope you will join us today or Tuesday in person or shop online for Thursday's pre-order and curbside delivery. And remember, we offer fun and free activities for kids at our Tuesday markets. It’s the perfect low key destination from 8:30 a.m.-noon. Avoid the crowd and stock up on berries and spring vegetables, hanging baskets and vegetables plants.
With so many times, and ways to shop, we know you’ll find a perfect fit. As always, reach out with any questions either by direct messaging on our social media accounts, or by emailing me at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
