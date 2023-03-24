Franklin County Farmers Market logo

Franklin County Farmers Market Online Sales Manager Laura Fincher has been busy planning this year's workplace delivery season, which begins Thursday, April 20.

Customers have the option of having their farmers market orders delivered to their building, or doing curbside pickup at the Market Pavillon from 9:30-10 a.m. on Thursdays. Currently, 13 buildings have committed to participating in the program, including two new sites, Commonwealth Credit Union on Louisville Road and the Kentucky Public Pension Authority.

