Franklin County Farmers Market Online Sales Manager Laura Fincher has been busy planning this year's workplace delivery season, which begins Thursday, April 20.
Customers have the option of having their farmers market orders delivered to their building, or doing curbside pickup at the Market Pavillon from 9:30-10 a.m. on Thursdays. Currently, 13 buildings have committed to participating in the program, including two new sites, Commonwealth Credit Union on Louisville Road and the Kentucky Public Pension Authority.
This program, now in its sixth season, is a popular employee wellness perk because participants can have a wide variety of farmers market items such as ready-to-eat soups, frozen meat, vegetables, coffees and teas, baked treats, and more delivered right to their office.
Farm To Frankfort is perfect for people who want to purchase more locally grown and produced foods but may live out of the area or may not have the time to make it down to the farmers market. Laura is happy to answer questions or discuss the possibility of adding several more delivery sites this season. Please reach out to her directly about the program at sales@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
We’re also excited to welcome onboard our next No Kid Hungry summer youth ambassador. While interviews haven’t started, we already know there are lots of incredibly qualified young people who have applied that will make our decision difficult. So, in advance, thank you all for your interest and know that the competition was stiff to say the least.
Opening day of our regular market season is rapidly approaching. The opening market will be 8:30 a.m.-noon on April 22. It’s also Earth Day on April 22, so keep your eyes and ears on our social media account for fun activities you’ll definitely want to participate in. Support the local economy, take home the freshest produce money can buy, and get the whole family thinking about what we can do to be better stewards of the earth. Sounds like a win-win-win kind of situation to us.
This year we will have market T-shirts available as a pre-sale option. If you or someone you know is interested in a cool new shirt that also helps us to raise funds necessary for this season, keep your eye out for the link to pre-order through local food marketplace or fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com, where you can also pre-order for Saturday to pick up in-person (even now), and for Thursday curbside delivery beginning April 20.
And if T-shirts just aren’t your style, it is time to renew your Friends of the Market membership. If you aren’t already a supporter, now is the time to become one. "The Friends" as we often refer to it, is our 501(c)(3) friend-raising, fundraising arm of the market. They provide extra hands and financial support for our children’s programming, the work we do with WIC and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, as well as those who claim financial hardship during the South Frankfort Food Share season. Join the club and become a part of making fresh food available to all.
In my little corner of the world, seeds have been started and garden plots are being prepared. Each year I try out new varieties of vegetables and techniques for trellising and weed control and whatnot.
As always, I’ll test out some new types of tomatoes and peppers, green beans and cucumbers. This year I also shifted my focus away from the spring garden, which didn’t work out at all last year, to a fall garden. I have some honeynut and butternut squashes, as well as a few different varieties of pumpkins I want to try out.
I’m also focusing on ways to keep beans alive and out of reach from those cute but pesky bunnies. Luckily, the pros at the market have me covered no matter what happens in my own garden.
