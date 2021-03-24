Warmer longer days, bright green buds on trees and new blooms from the ground officially usher in spring. At the Franklin County Farmers Market office we’re busy making sure everything is in place for our official opening day, Saturday, April 24, when we will have markets three days a week (although we are currently open every other Saturday 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. until our summer schedule is in effect).
This year our times are as follows: Tuesday 8:30 a.m.-noon (in person only, no online or curbside service beginning May 4), Thursday 9:30-11 a.m. (curbside pickup from online orders only), and Saturday 8:30a.m.-noon (in person shopping and online order pickup, but no curbside service).
We will continue to serve the community at the same location at the River View Park pavilion in downtown Frankfort, 404 Wilkinson Blvd. (across from the Capital Plaza Hotel).
Thursdays, during the main market season, are pre-order only. This program runs from April 22 until Nov. 18. You can create a shopping account at fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com. From Monday at noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday you can place your order.
Thursday orders can be picked up between 9:30-11 a.m. according to a pre-assigned pick up time. All items are pre-packaged and placed in the trunk of your car. This option is perfect for those that value ease of pickup or social distancing due to COVID.
Saturday, you can pre-order as well, from noon Monday until 5 p.m. on Thursday. You can then visit each vendor's table on Saturday during market times and pick up your pre-paid purchases. This is perfect for people that prefer to sleep in a bit on Saturdays, but want the peace of mind that what they have reserved will still be there for them when they arrive.
All online orders incur a $2.50 fee for each order starting the week of April 22. If you have any questions about pre-ordering for Thursdays or Saturdays please reach out to Online Sales Manager Laura Fincher at sales@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
One of the most exciting programs that we offer through Community Farm Alliance and The Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market (more on that later) is Kentucky Double Dollars. In short, we are able, with the help of other agencies, to double SNAP and PEBT up to $20. This means that any day the market is open, we can run your SNAP card for $20 in SNAP tokens and send you with an extra $20 in tokens for you to shop with at the market. We are also able to double SNAP dollars (up to $20) for online orders.
Emma Anderson, our food access coordinator and VISTA member has a couple of exciting new projects, including but not limited to FreshRx where we help pregnant mothers with access to fresh foods from the market. We are looking for partnerships with social service and healthcare organizations, so if you have contacts that would be applicable, contact Emma at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org. She has also been fleshing out details for the food share program that will include a food box pick up twice a month in south Frankfort with different tiers of pricing:
• Food Justice Share: $40
• Market Value Share: $30
• Limited Income: $12
• SNAP Share: $6
We will also need help canvassing neighborhoods that have reported food insecurity to determine interest in the program. For questions about any of these programs, email Emma at the email address listed above.
As in years past, we will need volunteers for each day the market is open as well as the south Frankfort food share. If you’re only available during specific hours or days, or have any physical limitations, we can still use your help. Email me at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org for more information.
We have a t-shirt contest happening now and you qualify if you’re 18 or under. We’re currently accepting all mediums of artwork (hand drawn, computer design, mixed media, etc.) There is a three color limit and the design will only be on the front of the shirts. The deadline is April 1, so hurry and submit your entries.
The winner will receive a $50 farmers market gift card and several free shirts. Be in-the-know about things like this and join our e-newsletter by going to our website, www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org. From there, click on the tab labeled “stay connected.” You can (and should) also “like” and “follow” us on Facebook and Instagram @franklincountyfarmersmarket.
Finally, the farmers market as we know it doesn’t exist without the help of The Friends of the Market. As we mentioned earlier, they help with the Kentucky Double Dollars program, as well as the WIC and Senior vouchers. They also financially support the south Frankfort food share.
Much of our advertising and staff cost is also shared with Friends. If you would like to join the Friends of the Farmers Market, you can do so through our website www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org. under the tab “friends of the market.” From there, you can join or make a donation. We hope to see you at the next market on April 3 from 10-11:30 a.m.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
