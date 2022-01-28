I think most of us here at the Franklin County Farmers Market — and probably most of you — are happy to bid farewell to frigid January markets in hopes of a warmer February. We are grateful for those of you who bundled up and ventured out to see us on those cold occasions. It’s great to be able to serve this community year-round.
These days, you’re able to find lots of leafy greens, spinach, kale, baby kale and varieties of lettuces and microgreens. We also have potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, radishes, carrots and mushrooms in limited quantities. Additionally, you can always find pasture raised meat and eggs, as well as all the local breads and baked goods one could imagine.
Based on the number of applications I’ve received recently for the 2022 season, the market pavilion will be full in the spring. That tells me that there are many farmers working hard in fields and greenhouses as we speak.
I touch on this topic from time to time, but we are a producers only market. This means that any piece of produce or meat you see on a table has been grown by the person or farm selling it. Even our bakers are tasked with growing an ingredient that goes in their baked goods.
For many, this is the sourdough starter or herbs they use. Others have chickens and are able to use their eggs in cooking. Some, whose thumbs aren’t quite so green, buy ingredients from other vendors to satisfy this rule.
This ensures that no one is able to, for example, buy discounted strawberries from Florida and resell them at the market. In this way, we are truly able to honor farming traditions and those who grow things right here in central Kentucky. The quality of goods you purchase from the market is of utmost importance to us.
It’s equally vital for us to continue to provide a place for local growers and producers to have a space to sell their goods. When the board reviews new applications we give first priority to Franklin County folks, and then those in surrounding counties. We do allow others to participate in the market, but when we have two similar applications we’ll give priority to the producer that lives closest to us.
While it’s understood that sometimes crops fail, and new ideas falter, I love looking over all the new items vendors hope to bring to the market. It’s inspiring how responsive our people are to the wants and needs of the community.
I’d like to know what items you want to see or want to see more of. Email me at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org to submit responses. What are we doing well, what do we need to work on? Do you have a brilliant fundraising idea you want to share? Bring it on! Let us know what you need and how we can support you. It might just lead us to the next big innovation. While we are not always able to be responsive to everyone’s wants and needs, we welcome feedback.
Here’s a hearty soup recipe that is sure to warm your belly on one of these cold days. You can use lots of fresh ingredients from the next market, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
Ingredients
1 1/2 pounds sausage
1 large onion, chopped
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 teaspoon kosher salt
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons flour
4 cups chicken broth
3 cups whole milk
2 pounds russet potatoes, sliced
1 large bunch kale (about 5 cups)
2 cups heavy cream
½ cups shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions
In a large soup pot, add 1 and 1/2 pounds of sausage over medium high heat. You can use mild sausage or a combination of hot and mild.
Add 1 large onion, chopped. Use a wooden spoon to crumble the sausage.
Add 2 teaspoons kosher salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper.
Continue sautéing for about 7-10 minutes, until the sausage is thoroughly cooked.
Add 4 cloves of minced garlic. Sauté for one more minute, until garlic is fragrant.
Turn off the heat and drain the grease from the soup pot. There are lots of ways to do this, but I usually tilt the pot to one side and ladle the grease out into a foil-lined bowl.
Turn the heat back on to medium high and stir in 2 tablespoons of flour. Once the flour is incorporated, slowly add 4 cups of chicken broth while stirring. You want the flour to thicken the broth, not get clumpy, so go slow.
Slowly add 3 cups of whole milk while stirring.
Scrub your potatoes well to get rid of the dirt, then slice the potatoes into 1/4 inch thick coins.
Add the potatoes to the pot, turn the heat down to medium and bring to a low boil.
Once the soup is at a low simmer, continue simmering for about 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.
Meanwhile, prep the kale. Wash it well and cut out the thick stems all the way up the leaf. Tear or cut the kale into bite size pieces. When the potatoes are tender, add the kale to the soup.
Add 2 cups of cream and stir very gently. You don’t want to demolish all of your nice tender potatoes. Just move your spoon around enough so that all the kale is mostly covered with liquid.
Turn the heat to low and let cook for another 15 minutes, until the kale is wilted. Gently stir in a 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese.
Serve with fresh shredded Parmesan cheese and a few grinds of black pepper.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
