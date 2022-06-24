Oh, how refreshing is the rain after days and days of extreme heat. I’m able to cultivate new levels of respect and admiration for the extreme conditions that our producers work through to get us all fresh and local foods. There are certainly easier ways to make money and more comfortable settings to work in. Year after year, their dedication pays off and we all reap the benefits.
In the past few weeks we’ve added summer squash and zucchini, cucumbers, onions and garlic, cherry and slicing tomatoes. Leafy greens are plentiful, and root vegetables are still hanging around on tables. The local strawberries have come and gone, but raspberries have begun to trickle in as we wait for blueberries to ripen.
Our bakers have begun to splice in seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs into their mixes and jelly reserves are replenished. Brenneman and Bucks, one of our meat purveyors, has been cooking hot breakfasts and lunches, which I can personally recommend. What started exclusively as a menu of bacon, egg and cheese biscuits or english muffins, has evolved into brisket sandwiches and chorizo tacos and beef hotdogs, all complete with homemade sauces and acoutremon.
Each time they decide to cook, they manage to come up with something different. The current plan is to prepare hot breakfast or lunch the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
The market has a summer full of fun and learning about local foods planned for kids. We have a theme each week — like eggs, flowers and pollinators, parts of the plant, soil and compost — with related hands on and craft activities. Kids, families and camps, daycares, and other groups can stop by the farmers market on Tuesday mornings from 8:30 a.m.-noon or Dolly Graham Park on Tuesday evenings from 5-7 p.m. to participate.
Tuesday evenings at Dolly Graham Park also include activities with the Paul Sawyier Public Library, Work Days at the Community Garden, and the South Frankfort Food Share. Just contact Connie at 502-382-1254 or vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org for more information or to schedule a group of more than 10 kids.
Frankfort Independent Schools is serving summer meals for kids 18 and under at both locations on Tuesdays. Summer Meals from Frankfort Independent are also available every weekday at Frankfort High School. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The South Frankfort Food Share is off to a great start and, starting this week, the new splash pad at Dolly Graham Park is open, too! Our next Food Share is this Tuesday, June 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Dolly Graham Park. You can order a share at http://www.fcmarket.org/foodshare or contact Connie at the email address and phone number above for more information. This Tuesday's share will include cucumbers, squash/zucchini, parsley, kale, swiss chard, potatoes, garlic, green onions, carrots and cabbage.
We are grateful for all the businesses, community groups and individuals who support the Friends of the Farmers Market! From our Kids Day and banner sponsors to our Welcome Table sponsor, this support helps make the market's food access and educational programming possible. Today we want to highlight our business and community supporters. Many, many thanks to:
Welcome Table Sponsor: WesBanco
Kids Day Sponsors: On Tour Acting & Yoga, J.O. Osborne, Kentucky Farm Bureau, Independence Bank, Bluegrass Realty & Investments, Expree Credit Union, Happy Jack's Farm, Franklin County Cooperative Extension, Traditional Bank, & Kentucky Dance Academy
Fresh Rx Supporter: Earth Tools
South Frankfort Food Share Supporter: First Christian Church
Business Supporters: Netcomm and Sturm Insurance
Interested in becoming a business supporter? Just reach out to us!
Check out this recipe from our new FreshRx coordinator (and all around superstar) Kayla. She’s a clinical dietitian who recently worked with a vegetable prescription program in Georgia. We’re lucky to have her and all the fun recipes she’s been whipping up. We did a sampling table with some “sips and dips” and this one was particularly popular.
Ingredients:
1 clove garlic, minced
1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 1/2 tablespoons tahini
3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
1/2 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons water
Directions:
Mince garlic.
Add garlic, black beans, lemon juice, tahini, cumin, salt, cayenne pepper, and paprika to food processor or blender.
Scrape down the sides and add additional water, if needed. Combine until smooth.
Serve with your favorite raw vegetables, whole grain crackers, whole wheat pita or baked chips.
Store in refrigerator, in a covered container, for up to four days.
