These past few weeks, the market has been especially exciting. Most recently we celebrated another successful Kids Day thanks to our August sponsor, Bluegrass Realty and Investments.
They provided a painting activity, as well as the funding for each child to receive $2 in tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables at the market. The Frankfort School of Ballet showed up with Ms. Dorothy and lots of fun ribbons and props for kids to dance with. We also showcased a working beehive encased in glass thanks to The Lodge Organics.
We were honored to welcome Gov. Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and their son, Will, to the market a few weeks ago. Mayor Layne Wilkerson and city commissioner Leesa Unger were also in attendance along with several other state and local officials. As the governor spoke, he touched on several concepts that I had recently been ruminating about.
I am a Frankfort native, but had most recently been living in Atlanta, when at the height of the pandemic, my husband and I decided to move back here. At that point last summer I witnessed firsthand as a customer what the market did, not only to survive, but to thrive during a very challenging time for most businesses.
Between their safety protocols, and the online ordering curbside delivery option, this market did whatever it took to first, make sure customers felt safe shopping, and second, that their producers, who depend on this market as a means to put food on their tables, also felt safe doing so.
The pandemic certainly brought to light the importance of local farms and food options that we could count on regardless of what was happening around the country and around the world.
I think that there was also a shift in thinking. More people began asking, “How can I keep my dollars local, and support my friends and neighbors right here in central Kentucky?”
Since joining the market as a staff member this year, I've been fortunate enough to work side by side with all of our wonderful producers. I’ve seen what this market does, not only to support its producers, but also to make fresh food accessible to everyone at every income level. This is why The Friends of the Market are always fundraising for us.
As of today, we’re just above $3,000 of our $5,000 goal. Every one of those dollars will be used this year to support endeavors like the South Frankfort Food Share, whose goal is to combat food scarcity in south Frankfort. Or the FreshRx program, which aims is to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to pregnant moms on medicaid. They also support children’s programming, which strives to get kids curious about healthy food options and to teach them where their food comes from.
That’s not even a complete list of all of the ways that the market is dedicated to the health and food security of this entire community. Coming from a farming family myself, I’m certainly biased, but these markets across Kentucky are vital for local farmers and producers, and for the local food systems that depend on them.
Our particular market is a “producers only” market, which means that every item on every table has been grown or produced by the person selling it. Shopping with us is hands down the best way to support local farmers and the local economy.
I was thankful that Beshear showed his support for our market, as well as all other markets throughout the state. We must keep agriculture alive in Kentucky, for us, and for the next generation.
Any day that we pause and take time to support local farmers, local food systems, and the local economy is indeed a great day.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
