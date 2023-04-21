Thursday morning the Franklin County Farmers Market Online Sales Manager, Laura Fincher, had the opportunity to shine as we filmed with KET — showcasing our workplace delivery program, Farm-To-Frankfort.
We still offer pre-order and curbside delivery for those who don’t participate in Farm-To-Frankfort. From all accounts, it was a highly successful and meticulously organized first Thursday. According to Executive Director Connie Lemley, and Laura, it took some trial and error and a few different iterations of the process to get it right, but at this point, we seem to have fine tuned the steps.
In other exciting news, the farmers market will also participate in the Governor’s Pre-Derby Kickoff at the Capitol from noon-5 p.m. April 29.
We’ll have craft vendors, snacks from our bakers, lots of jars of pickled things and jams, as well as plant starts for your gardens. We should also have a bit of produce, some flowers, locally grown CBD products, and some protein options as well. We had a fabulous time last year and we’re all looking forward to this community event yet again.
We will see all of our planning and preparation come to fruition this Saturday, April 22, from 8:30 a.m.-noon for Opening Day of our regular season. It is also Kids Day, sponsored by Solarize Frankfort, Wilderness Trace and Pure Power Solar. This is our first April Kids Day, one that was inspired by the Earth Day celebrations taking place at Ward Oates Amphitheater, just over the hill, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
At the market, we will have an art activity from Toby Penny’s Roaming Studio, a movement activity from Kentucky Dance Academy, as well as some sweet little goats and bunnies from our friends at Once Upon A 2 Goat Farm. Plus KSU’s MANRRS students are bringing a game for kids to play with. We are encouraging everyone that stops by the market, to also pop over the hill to Together Frankfort’s Earth Day celebration. It should be a really fun day full of family friendly activities.
Tuesday markets will start May 9 and if you haven’t met her yet, it is your chance to meet our Americorp member Anisha Adams. She will be our WesBanco Welcome Table helper. Tuesdays are also a great opportunity for those who have an aversion to large crowds to shop with fewer people around.
In the world of incentives, the farmers market will again accept senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program payments as well as WIC Farmers Market payments (different from the traditional WIC cards that can be used in grocery stores).
Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort is asking that all seniors take their cards back to the center and let them know if they are interested in signing up again as cards have to be renewed at the center each year. Those on WIC will need to stay tuned for updates from the Frankfort Health Department to get signed up again.
Around town, you should help support our partner, the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. Attend their Hunger Awareness Lunch (catered by Mami Monchita's) on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church. Learn more, donate and buy tickets at https://bit.ly/foodpantrytickets.
In case you didn’t already know, we are selling farmers market T-shirts on our website, https://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org. They are super soft, blue-green, extra comfy shirts, whose proceeds will support the work we do with SNAP, WIC, Senior, FreshRx and children’s programming. Let everyone know your favorite place to shop and do good work at the same time, truly a win-win.
