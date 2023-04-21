Franklin County Farmers Market logo

Thursday morning the Franklin County Farmers Market Online Sales Manager, Laura Fincher, had the opportunity to shine as we filmed with KET — showcasing our workplace delivery program, Farm-To-Frankfort.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

We still offer pre-order and curbside delivery for those who don’t participate in Farm-To-Frankfort. From all accounts, it was a highly successful and meticulously organized first Thursday. According to Executive Director Connie Lemley, and Laura, it took some trial and error and a few different iterations of the process to get it right, but at this point, we seem to have fine tuned the steps.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription