Franklin County Farmers Market logo

With the Franklin County Farmers Market's Dec. 10 Holiday Market just around the corner, we thought we’d give some of our new vendors the opportunity to tell you a little bit about themselves, their businesses and the reason they do what they do.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

Machaela Grimes, of Pressed Buds, had this to say: “I started my business because I find so much beauty in nature and wanted to create art from flowers and share it with the world. My passion is the ability to express myself creatively while getting to work with materials from Mother Nature. I create pressed flower art from hand picked flowers found in nature, that I place in thrifted, one of a kind, frames. Each piece is completely unique and made with love. My interest in the environment started when my family would go on camping trips when I was a kid in our pop up camper. Now, I’m currently getting my master’s in environmental science to help bring sustainability back into business. I mostly sell my products through my Instagram, @pressedbuds2022.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription