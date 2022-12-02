With the Franklin County Farmers Market's Dec. 10 Holiday Market just around the corner, we thought we’d give some of our new vendors the opportunity to tell you a little bit about themselves, their businesses and the reason they do what they do.
Machaela Grimes, of Pressed Buds, had this to say: “I started my business because I find so much beauty in nature and wanted to create art from flowers and share it with the world. My passion is the ability to express myself creatively while getting to work with materials from Mother Nature. I create pressed flower art from hand picked flowers found in nature, that I place in thrifted, one of a kind, frames. Each piece is completely unique and made with love. My interest in the environment started when my family would go on camping trips when I was a kid in our pop up camper. Now, I’m currently getting my master’s in environmental science to help bring sustainability back into business. I mostly sell my products through my Instagram, @pressedbuds2022.”
Krysta Callinan, our former VISTA and all around superstar, sells crochet items. “My little business is a relaxing side project for me as I continue my studies at Georgetown College. My Nana taught me how to crochet when I was younger and now I make beanies, headbands, scrunchies and ornaments around the Christmas season. I’m from Casey County, Kentucky, and I’m currently studying communication and media studies at Georgetown College. I’m expecting to graduate in May 2024. I’m excited to participate in the Holiday Market and the community festivities.”
Michael Culp reported: “I'm with DragonWorks Studio from Lexington and I have the role of Educational Director at the Franklin Center for Innovation (http://fcfi.space). I started collecting old game rules and designs when I was trying to escape my day job as a computer tech and wanted to do something with my hands. So I started making wooden games, puzzles and toys. Unfortunately, woodworking went computerized and I started building the tools to make the toys and now use robots and lasers to help bring my ideas to life. All design work is my own and there is still an immense amount of handwork necessary before I show anything: fabrication, sanding, staining, testing and finishing. I use a variety of woods, all food safe stains and finishes and all games are of wood, glass, stone and fabrics. No plastics are used and none of my toys make noise.”
Noiseless toys are every parent's dream, thanks Michael.
We share the old Good Shepherd building with several businesses including, renown artist, Toby Penny. She’s gracing us with her presence at the Holiday Market and we couldn’t be more excited. An internationally exhibiting painter and sculptor, Toby has shown most recently in Tasmania, Melbourne, Atlanta and Chattanooga. Toby is based in Frankfort where she teaches and mentors artists of all ages, and volunteers her time to promote community arts. Toby is a collaborating Artist for Red Couch Productions & the founder of Roaming Studio.
Since its inception Roaming Studio has focused on making art processes available to all: “We believe that humans are creative beings and have a natural ability to flourish in creative pursuits, given the opportunity and encouragement. Our classes are accessible and designed to promote confidence in all artful endeavors. Our mentorship program focuses on helping individuals identify a creative process and develop a practice that encourages expression in healthy ways. Roaming Studio offers classes, workshops, mentorship and residency programming to artists local to Frankfort and from around the world.”
Red Couch Productions is a printmaking collaboration by two Frankfort-based artists, Brian Jones and Toby Penney using relief carving and printing as an avenue of expression. Both southern artists bring Kentucky history and elements of nostalgic value to their individual experiences, including moonshining, mountain music and animals indigenous to the region.
Amanda Spencer of Art In Everything gave us these insights: “For as early as I can remember, I have been painting and crafting things. About two years ago I tried watercolors and ink and fell in love with every piece I created. My mother encouraged me to continue painting and make a living doing what I love. In the middle of making my collection, cancer took over her body and she passed away last Easter. I created my business in her memory. She was an artist as well, but never sold her work. The passion that propels me is my kids, I want them to see me doing what I love. I want to encourage them to chase their dreams and make them a reality. I produce art prints and wooden bookmarks from acrylic paints, watercolor and ink. I create custom canvas art and make children's items, such as bow hangers and pretend play food. I lived in Oregon for a few years and when COVID hit, my husband and I moved out to Frankfort and bought our home.”
Welcome to Frankfort, Amanda!
We’ll have all these fine products for sale, as well as all your favorite breads and treats, local proteins and cold weather veggies. Cody Brenneman of Brenneman & Bucks will also have his food truck with yummy breakfast sandwiches.
Both Manuscript Coffee and Andy’s Artisan Bakery will be dishing up hot coffee drinks, cider and hot chocolate. Shop small this holiday season, and support local farmers, bakers and artisans. We’ll see you Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
