Thanks to the generosity of everyone who’s contributed so far, the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market 10-Year Anniversary Fundraiser is moving full steam ahead. To date, we’ve raised around $3,800 of our $5,000 goal.
We’re excitedly looking forward to another Kids Day, where, thanks to our sponsor, Expree Credit Union, each kid 18 and under will get $2 in tokens to spend on fruits, veggies or plants. We’ll be doing arts and crafts, learning about the life cycle of butterflies and so much more. You never know what type of farm animal we’ll come up with either. All this and more, Saturday Sept. 9.
Risa, our new online sales manager, is keeping the online ordering machine moving at maximum efficiency. For those of you who are unaware, ordering opens every Monday at noon and closes every Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the Thursday curbside delivery.
There’s also a Saturday pre-order, which is a bit different. You order between Monday at noon and Thursday at 5 p.m., then on Saturday morning you head to the market, park and walk through the pavilion, stopping by to get your items from each individual vendor. This is great for those that like to sleep in a little bit, but want to ensure that they get hot-ticket items that typically sell out before the tail end of market hours.
We have a similar story to report from the South Frankfort Food Share that occurs every other Tuesday. Luckily, there are still four more pickup dates, Sept. 5 and 19, and Oct. 3 and 17. Our No Kid Hungry summer youth ambassador Rebecca Vaught had this to say in a blog post about her time working with us, and the aforementioned programs:
“WOW! What a fun summer it’s been! For the last 10 weeks, I’ve worked at Food Shares, on the Frankfort Independent Summer Meals program, online ordering, blog writing, tabled at events and worked at Kids Days. I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the market and Frankfort Independent Schools as the 2023 No Kid Hungry Summer Youth Ambassador. I wanted to write a blog post to share some of the cool things I’ve done this summer and to reflect on the last 10 weeks.
"As the sun beat through the leaves in a corner of Dolly Graham Park, volunteers and market employees set up crates filled to the brim with vegetables. As volunteers portioned out herbs and eggplants, local children scrambled over from the playground, eager for the samples of fresh food soon to come.
"Once 5 p.m. hit, buyers began to fill boxes and bags with ears of sweet corn, fragrant basil, leafy Swiss chard and kale and juicy tomatoes. Past the vegetables, Chef Mike Vaughn prepared samples of mushroom and bacon caprese bites and fruit kebabs adorned with delicious locally grown fruit.
"For Frankfort residents who happen to drive down Wilkinson Boulevard on Thursday mornings, the collection of cars, people and fresh food may leave them wondering, 'What’s going on at the market!?' The farmer’s market is open to the public on Tuesday and Saturday mornings when our vendors are set up for normal sales. Thursday mornings, however, are a far different style of market. Both online orders and Farm-to-Frankfort workplace deliveries are packaged and picked up each Thursday morning.”
It’s nice to see things from a different vantage point and we’re so grateful for our AmeriCorps Members, VISTA Members and Summer Youth Ambassadors who are incredibly insightful. They help us to see things from perspectives those who have been working with the market are unable to conjure.
One final note, our very own Jack Kuhn, of Kuhndog Ridge Farm, brought home several blue ribbons at the Kentucky State Fair. That isn’t actually uncommon for Jack, but we needed to take a moment to brag nonetheless. Award winning honey and tons more, this, and every Saturday at the Franklin County Farmers Market. Tuesday markets are still going strong all the way through September. Come see us this week to see what’s new.
