Franklin County Farmers Market logo

Thanks to the generosity of everyone who’s contributed so far, the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market 10-Year Anniversary Fundraiser is moving full steam ahead. To date, we’ve raised around $3,800 of our $5,000 goal.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

Every dollar counts and every dollar is so very much appreciated. If you’d like to help, but haven’t taken the time to yet, now is the time! Head over to donor box at https://donorbox.org/tenth-anniversary-fall-fundraiser or just go to our webpage www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org and click on the banner “donate to our 10th anniversary fundraiser.” We need to reach our goal by Oct. 1. Can you help?

