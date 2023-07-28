The Friends of the Market, the friend-raising and fund-raising arm of the Franklin County Farmers Market, is kicking off its Fall Fundraiser. They are looking to raise $5,000 between Tuesday and Oct. 1 for the Friends' 10-year anniversary! It’s an abbreviated timeframe, but they feel confident that they will succeed.
For those who are unaware of all the work that the Friends do to support the market, you’d be blown away by their (mostly silent) contributions. In recent years there has been a massive amount of SNAP (food stamps) and PEBT (pandemic electronic benefit transfer) funds flowing through the market. While there is a government grant that covers some of the matching of those dollars, markets are still on the hook for about 25% of those funds.
In case you didn’t know, people with SNAP and PEBT are able to come to the market, run SNAP/ PEBT cards for $20 and walk away with $40. It’s an amazing program that gives participants a ton of value for their dollars, but also costs the market some cash.
Beyond doubling SNAP and PEBT, the market also works with the Franklin County Health Department and the Capital City Activity Center in Frankfort to administer SFMNP (Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program) funds. Again, there’s a government grant that provides money to eligible seniors and WIC participants. Beyond that, there are additional vouchers that can be picked up from the WesBanco Welcome Table which are not completely funded by grants that the market must then find funding for.
We hope you’re catching on to the trend. The market also has Kids Days, which are sponsored, but if there’s a shortfall between the money our sponsors provide, and the number of Kids Day tokens that are distributed, that’s right, someone has to make up for the cost so that farmers get paid for produce and plants they sell to children who use tokens to shop. In those instances, The Friends show up to save the day.
The market also has a program called FreshRx which gives pregnant moms on Medicaid $26 in tokens each week to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. We lost funding for our dietician but decided it was so important that moms still get a newsletter with recipes and health tips, that The Friends of the Market stepped in to help cover the cost. Kayla (our dietician) also does cooking demos periodically at the market.
The South Frankfort Food Share, which has been wildly successful this year — and by that we mean that the need for reduced priced produce is greater than ever and often has a shortfall. The model works by selling shares on a sliding-scale basis. Although we keep increasing the number of shares available, we’re selling out every other Tuesday at Dolly Graham Park where we do our distributions. We truly love serving our community, but it does come with a financial cost that can’t be ignored.
There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in our community, and we certainly feel that we show up for the task. It is not burdensome. We have the best volunteers, sponsors, and participants. It is, in fact, energizing to be the link between food access and our community. We are honored by serving in these ways, but we can’t do it without your help.
On Tuesday we’ll have a link up on our website where you can use a card to donate. We’ll share that on social media too. And of course, you can always give with a check, card, or cash at the WesBanco Welcome Table on Tuesday or Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and noon.
In advance, thank you for your support, and if you can’t give right now, we get it. Sharing our 10-Year Fall Fundraiser via social media or word of mouth might just be enough to get a friend or neighbor to give, and for that, we are so grateful.
