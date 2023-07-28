Franklin County Farmers Market logo

The Friends of the Market, the friend-raising and fund-raising arm of the Franklin County Farmers Market, is kicking off its Fall Fundraiser. They are looking to raise $5,000 between Tuesday and Oct. 1 for the Friends' 10-year anniversary! It’s an abbreviated timeframe, but they feel confident that they will succeed.

For those who are unaware of all the work that the Friends do to support the market, you’d be blown away by their (mostly silent) contributions. In recent years there has been a massive amount of SNAP (food stamps) and PEBT (pandemic electronic benefit transfer) funds flowing through the market. While there is a government grant that covers some of the matching of those dollars, markets are still on the hook for about 25% of those funds.

