With so many ways to shop, and so many things to shop for this time of year, it’s never been easier to get everything you need from local producers.

Kellie Sebastian

The South Frankfort Food Share is one way to get an amazing box of produce twice a month. It operates on a sliding scale so that those who aren’t usually able to purchase fresh produce because of financial hardship can do so through donations of others and the Friends of the Market — our friend-raising and fundraising 501c3 that underpins most of our programs.

Starting July 10, Kids Day, we’ll have corn and it won’t be long before we also have melons and peaches. We’re beginning to see an abundance of tomatoes, beans, peppers, squash and zucchini too. Some of these items do sell out every Saturday, so it’s helpful to know how and when to shop with us.

For example, hot ticket items can be pre-ordered on Saturday and Thursday. On Saturday, any pre-ordered item will be picked up from whatever vendor you purchased from. On Thursday, pre-ordered items will be loaded into the back of your vehicle as it is curbside delivery only. Other market days, Tuesday and Saturday are in-person shopping days.

There is no pre-order or curbside delivery on Tuesday. On Saturday, there is no curbside delivery, but you can pre-order. This is especially helpful for items that always sell out when you want to be able to take your time getting to the market. You’ll pre-order, come to the market as usual, park, and then find the vendor that you purchased from and they will have your pre-order bagged up and waiting for you.

All of this happens on Local Food Marketplace. It’s easy to set up an account, but if you have any trouble, our online sales manager Laura Fincher is always happy to help. Stop by https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/ to get started and set up an account. Email Laura, sales@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org with any questions or issues.

To pre-order for Thursday (curbside delivery only), you have from noon on Monday until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to finalize your order. To pre-order for Saturday (park and pickup from individual vendors), you have from noon on Monday until Thursday at 5 p.m.

There isn’t a pre-order option for Tuesday, but we do have some fun programming for children. During the month of July the Franklin County Farmers Market will host a series of activities for kids to promote our FreshRX for Moms program. Pregnant moms with Medicaid qualify for $20 per week for 21 weeks. All kids are welcome to join us each Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-noon for the following events.

July 10: KIDS DAY, sponsored by EarthTools! Meet different farm animals (including a miniature donkey) and get $2 for each kid to spend on fruits and vegetables at the market.

July 13 and 17: Tasting Market Goods! Kids will get to build their own kabobs out of fresh market foods.

July 20: An EGG-celent visitor! We will teach the kids about chickens, their role on the farm, and nutritional facts about eggs. Special guest appearance from Audrey's chicken.

July 24 and 27: Chop & Taste! Learn knife safety skills and taste some yummy fresh cut foods.

All of this programming isn’t possible without the generosity of supporters like you and business like EarthTools, this month’s kids day sponsor. Donations to the Friends of the Market cover everything from kids activities to Double Dollars spending and everything in between.

The pandemic revealed weaknesses in our food system and demonstrated the need for robust local systems and increased food access for everyone. The farmers market tries to do our part with a range of food access programs — and all the great local food that our producers bring to downtown Frankfort each week!

We’ve been crunching some numbers about SNAP/PEBT and our Double Dollars program (where we double the first $20 of SNAP/PEBT that customers spend each day at the market). SNAP is the federal supplemental nutrition assistance program, also known as food stamps. This year, many parents whose children attended Frankfort city schools received PEBT cards because their children missed out on school lunches during the pandemic. Demand for this program is even higher in 2021 than in 2020. Here are some numbers:

In 2020, $17,730 of SNAP/PEBT was spent at the farmers market — a record for us! Through the end of June 2021, $14,047 of SNAP/PEBT has been run on the market SNAP machine. We are at almost 80% of last year’s total spending with the bulk of the market season still ahead of us.

Last year (through the generosity of Community Farm Alliance and the Friends of the Market and all of you who support the Friends), we provided an additional $11,103 of fresh food to folks shopping with SNAP/PEBT through our Double Dollars program. So far this year, we have provided $7,581 dollars of SNAP Double Dollars — almost 70% of last years’ total — again with the bulk of the market season remaining.

We are headed for another record year, which is great news for fresh food access in our community and for our local producers. It is also a stretch for the Friends of the Market to fund this success. We have just maxed out some of our funding from Community Farm Alliance, so the Friends (meaning all of our generous businesses and community sponsors and individual donors) will be shouldering a larger portion of our Double Dollars funding for the remainder of the season.

We’ve been blown away by our community’s generosity over the last two market seasons. Thank you! We continue to rely on your support to continue to provide all of our fresh food access programs.

As always, you can support the Friends of the Market by making a one time donation on our site at https://donorbox.org/be-our-friend-1, or a recurring monthly donation under the tab, Friends of the Market (and the orange “donate” button).

Also, new this week, we will have a donation box (with a farmers market flair, of course) for you to donate extra change and leftover debit tokens while you are at market.

We’ll see you under the pavilion at River View Park in downtown Frankfort this week, or at The Kings Center for the next South Frankfort Food Share distribution  5:30-7 p.m. July 13.

Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org

