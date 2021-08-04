The Franklin County Farmers Market is closing out National Farmers Market Week with a bang this year. We are so excited to welcome Gov. Andy Beshear, as well as our Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
Beshear will be signing a proclamation around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after he shares about the importance of Kentucky farms and the need for local food systems. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will be handing out Kentucky Proud goodies and the Master Gardeners will be around to answer questions you have about your own veggie patch.
The market will of course be fully stocked with everything you need to put fresh, local meals on the table this week.
The second Saturday of August will be Kids Day. Each child will be given $2 in Kids Day tokens to spend on any fruits or vegetables that they find at the market. We will also have some animals to look at and learn about, as well as other various educational activities. Mark your calendars, these markets will be too much fun to miss.
In keeping with the market’s mission to provide fresh food for all, we will be accepting WIC checks. The Franklin County Health Department has just received them, so call and schedule a time to pick up a booklet if you’re part of that program.
Be sure to stop by the WesBanco welcome table with your WIC check to get two KY Double Dollar vouchers for an extra $8 to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. You can also still use double senior checks and EBT funds. If you have any questions about those programs or any other, stop by and ask.
The next disbursement from the South Frankfort Food Share will be here before you know it. Sign up on our website, http://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org/foodshare or in person at the welcome table by Tuesday, Aug. 10. We offer it at a sliding scale price, so if you, or someone you know needs to purchase at the $12 level because of limited income, sign up now to reserve your share.
If you, or someone you know, is passionate about food access and has the ability to purchase a food justice share at the $40 level or wants to donate, you can do that at the WesBanco welcome table during in-person shopping days, Tuesday and Saturday, from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
Pre-order and curbside delivery is still an option on Thursday. Set up an account at https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/ and email our online sales manager, Laura Fincher, sales@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org with any questions.
Because we work with so many different entities to provide produce to people at every income level, fundraising for The Friends of the Market is frequently at the forefront of our minds. In our last article, we discussed how much comes out of pocket every time we double a WIC or Senior check, or double EBT or PEBT money.
With a need, greater than ever for these programs, we’re looking to you for support so that we can continue to do the work that we’re so passionate about. So far, we’ve raised over $2,800 and we’re more than halfway to our $5,000 goal. Every dollar counts! Give now at http://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org/growing-food-access or, you guessed it, stop by the WesBanco welcome table to donate with a check or credit card, or to pass along unspent tokens on your way out of the market. Thank you to all who have donated so far!
On a more personal note, my garden is still swimming in squash and zucchini. No matter the weather, temperatures, rain or drought, there’s always squash and zucchini to pick.
I’ve had cherry tomatoes for a few weeks, but yesterday, I was able to harvest my first slicing tomatoes. As I didn’t trellis them in time, they’ve sprawled, and as such, critters have been snacking on them.
Luckily, my beans are far enough off the ground, supported by cattle panel arches, that I’m the only one who’s had access to those. I get really excited about heirloom beans, especially those that are native to Appalachia, like the greasy beans I grew this year. I’ll be pulling out some dying plants to make room for fall crops this week and next.
The to-do list is always growing and I never get to all of it, but it’s still one of the most joyful things I do week to week. There’s just nothing like stepping into the garden to determine what’s for dinner.
Well, except going to the market to see what your favorite farmers have in stock. Luckily, that takes far less time, zero talent and much less commitment. We’ll see you, and Gov. Beshear, at the market this weekend.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
