Upcoming events and holiday hours seem to be on everyone’s mind, so here’s what you need to know. We will have Saturday and Thursday markets through the end of October.
In November, we’ll have markets the first three weeks and then we’ll take a two week break. This leads us to the holiday market that we’ll have the second week in December. Online-pre-order will be available for Thursday that week as well as an in-person shopping market on Dec. 11 so you can stock up on produce, meats and breads in addition to any last minute gifts.
We had a wildly successful kids day thanks to our sponsors, Happy Jack's Pumpkin Farm as well as UK Cooperative Extension Service here in Franklin County. There were s’mores and bunnies.
We danced, decorated free children’s notebooks, and made Halloween crafts. If you missed it, no need to worry, we’ll have another Kids Day Nov. 13, sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union.
They will also have an ice skating rink set up in the parking lot for the Candlelight Tour (yes, you read that correctly). The rink will be ready to go by 10 a.m. that morning, Nov. 13, for any kids who want to skate and are accompanied by an adult. We can’t think of a better way to spend a brisk fall morning than shopping at the market and then heading over to twirl around on the ice.
And because November is just too far away, we’ll also be having lots of fun on Oct. 30. We’re going to wear our costumes and we suggest you do the same. We will also offer trick-or-treating with our vendors.
There will also be crafts and dancing, so stop by and bring your kids to spend the morning with us.
Last weekend a few of our vendors collaborated to bring us a hot breakfast and savory lunch. Brenneman and Bucks fried up sausage and brats with biscuits and bagels from Andy’s Artisan Breads and buns from Little Creek Farm. We’d love to know what you thought about it. Stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table to share your feedback.
In not so recent news, we wrapped up the 2021 South Frankfort Food Share. Connie Lemley, our new VISTA shares her thoughts, “Thank you, everyone, for your support of the 2021 South Frankfort Food Share! Our final Food Share of the season was Sept. 21.
Together, this season, we distributed over 300 shares, supported local farmers with almost $8,000 in sales of fresh, local produce, and donated lots of fresh veggies to the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and individual community members. We will be planning for the 2022 Food Share season this fall and winter and would love to include you in that process. Just email me at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org if you are interested.”
Connie Lemley, of Cedar Ring Greens, has been selling at our market for nearly 20 years. Her passion for food access is unparalleled and we are thrilled to have her fill our VISTA position.
She’s also the farm to school coordinator for Frankfort Independent Schools where she started a garden for Frankfort High students to learn about growing their own food. Connie is also working alongside the amazing cafeteria staff there to find ways to get more fresh produce on kids’ plates. We can’t wait to see what kind of traction these programs gain in 2022.
At the market this weekend expect to find lots of leafy greens, and shades of orange. We’re flush with sweet potatoes, butternut and spaghetti squash. There’s lots of fun varieties like kabocha and delicata too.
Salad Days might still have some persimmons left this weekend if you get to the market early. All of our talented bakers and meat vendors will be stocked up as well.
With a chill to the air it seems good and right to eat lots of soup. Here’s a butternut squash soup recipe adapted from SeriousEats.
Ingredients:
1 (2-3 pound) butternut squash
1 large carrot, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
2 tablespoons olive oil
7 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
4 medium cloves garlic, thinly sliced
4 cups homemade or store-bought low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock, plus more as needed
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1 bay leaf
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup sour cream
Pinch ground cinnamon
Pinch nutmeg
A bundle of fresh sage leaves
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425°F. Roast squash (by cutting in half lengthwise) and carrot with olive oil and arrange on 2 rimmed baking sheets, being sure not to overcrowd the sheets. Roast until very well browned, about 40 minutes. Set aside.
In a large saucepan, cook 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat until just starting to brown. Add onion and garlic, lower heat to medium, and cook, stirring, until soft and golden, about 10 minutes; lower heat as necessary to prevent burning.
Add squash and carrot to the saucepan and remove from heat. Pour 1/2 cup stock into each baking sheet and scrape up any browned bits, then pour into saucepan. Add remaining stock, thyme sprigs, and bay leaf and return to medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer, then lower heat and simmer until vegetables are very soft, about 10 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs and bay leaves.
Blend soup until completely smooth (any type of blender will do). Season with salt and pepper. Return soup to saucepan and thin, if necessary, with additional stock until desired consistency is reached. Keep warm.
Meanwhile, in a stand mixer, or using a handheld mixer or whisk, beat cream and sour cream with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt, until stiff. Each bowl of soup should get a dollop.
Use remaining butter to quickly fry sage leaves. Remove leaves from oil and salt. Serve as a final garnish on soup and enjoy!
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
