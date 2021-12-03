The Franklin County Farmers Market enjoyed a nice break as many of us spent time with our families over Thanksgiving. Personally, my pantry is looking a bit bare and I’m ready to stock up again.
Our one and only market in December occurs on the 11th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This is our Holiday Market and will feature some new and exciting offerings as well as seasonal produce, meat, breads and pantry staples you’ve come to expect from us.
We are a year round market, but our times and dates from January through April have changed and are as follows:
• Saturday, Jan. 8: 10-11:30 a.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 22: 10-11:30 a.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 5: 10-11:30 a.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 19: 10-11:30 a.m.
• Saturday, March 5, 10 AM-11:30 AM
• Saturday, March 19: 10-11:30 a.m.
• Saturday, April 2: 10-11:30 a.m.
• Saturday, April 16: 10-11:30 a.m.
• First Market of the 2022 regular season Saturday, April 23: 8:30 a.m.-noon
Our farmers still have pumpkins and sweet potatoes and many different types of winter squashes. We’ll have lots of leafy greens and hopefully some broccoli too. Expect a variety of root vegetables as well, everything from carrots to radishes and turnips.
I know that several of our meat vendors had appointments with the processor over the break, so they’ll be fully stocked just in time for holiday celebrations.
Bramble and Bird also has a limited number of guineas available. We have an exciting new vendor, Backwoods Jack, who you’ll see on the 11th, that specializes in different varieties of smoked meats.
You’ll have two options for artisan cheeses, market favorite Harvest Moon Creamery, as well as a new vendor, Boone Creek Creamery.
Our many talented bakers have procured the necessary ingredients for every type of loaf and roll and confection that could be imagined. I like to buy extra sweet breads and baked goods and put them in the freezer for last minute gift ideas or parties I don’t have time to cook for.
Another new face, Georgia Sweet Potato Pie Company, will honor their namesake with traditional sweet potato pies, as well as quirky spins on the classic.
Beyond the usual fare, we’ll have lots of artisans and craft people prepared to help you stuff your stockings while shopping locally. There will be two vendors with knitted things, shawls, cowls, scarves and whatnot.
We’ll have some gorgeous needlepoint work from Left Me In Stitches, and a few quilts from Sweet Waddy Jane. The Scattered Squirrel brings lovely candles wrapped and ready for gift bags.
Market veteran Papaya Maya will also be there with her gourd ornaments and wine stoppers. Trina with Blackberry Heaven still has fresh wreaths, which are worth holding out for if you haven’t already purchased one for your front door.
As if all of this wasn’t exciting enough, the 11th is also Kids Day, sponsored by Kentucky Dance Academy. They’ll be promoting their performance of "The Nutcracker" alongside the other activity providers. MacKenzie from The Lodge Organics is bringing at least one set of farm animals for kids to look at and learn about.
Canoe Kentucky will be set up with a fire pit and s’mores station, and our favorite artist, Toby Penney will offer holiday themed printmaking. As these businesses come and set up at their own expense, consider them when purchasing for your family this year.
A gift certificate for a day on the river or an hour in the studio would make a few people on your list quite happy I’m sure.
There’s so many things to shop for we dare you to leave empty handed. Load up the family or sneak away for some me-time. There’s no wrong way to go about it (unless you miss it, that would be unfortunate).
We are really excited to share all the new and fun items at the Holiday Market next Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
