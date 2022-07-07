The July Kids Day, sponsored by Independence Bank, is Saturday, July 9, and as always, thanks to our sponsor, each kid will get $2 in free tokens to spend on fruits or vegetables or plants at the market.

Kellie Sebastian

A youth soccer league trying to take form will have lots of goals and balls for kids to chase out in the field. For crafty kids, Kentucky Heartwood and Capital Day School will have some fun activities. We may or may not have animals to look at and learn about, so you’ll just have to come and check out all the fun. And, remember, there are no dogs allowed on premise on Kids Days. Thanks for helping us to keep everyone safe.

You can expect lots of fresh tomatoes, squash and zucchini, green beans and peppers. Eggplant will likely make an appearance as will blackberries. Corn and peaches are right around the corner, so keep stopping by as they’ll sell out quickly when they make their debut.

This week the Friends of the Market met to discuss ways to meet the needs and financial shortfalls of some of our food access programs. The South Frankfort Food Share was highlighted as one of our areas of need. For those of you who don’t know, the Food Share generally functions as a sliding scale CSA. At the last distribution, 55 of 60 shares went to individuals who use SNAP or food stamps, or who self identified as having limited income according to the WIC scale. This is exactly the goal of the food share, but it doesn’t work without support of local organizations or individuals who are able to donate or purchase a food justice share at the $40 level.

If you are willing to donate a share to cover our food costs or if you are a small business or church that resonates with our mission to get fresh food in the hands of everyone, no matter their income, this is your opportunity to shine. Head over to our website and navigate over to the “shop with us tab” and then click on “The South Frankfort Food Share.” Below are options to donate at different levels. You may also stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table to make a cash, check or credit card donation.

While you’re at the WesBanco Welcome Table, feel free to also renew your Friends' membership if you haven’t already done so. We also love new friends, if you or someone you know isn’t an official Friend, stop by and get signed up. They also make great gifts for socially conscious friends or that person that has everything. And, hey, who can resist our swanky tote bags, free with each membership or renewal.

My little corner of the world got super busy recently with my second job. I work to procure and disperse produce for chef Ouita Michel, most notably of Holly Hill Inn. She also has six other restaurants, as well as the event space at Fasig Tipton.

I’ve been working with our Frankfort Farmers Market folks to help supply restaurants’ produce needs. I get really excited every time I’m able to introduce new farms to our restaurant group. It’s also advantageous for our vendors to have additional outlets for their produce like many who work with Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub.

Some of these relationships Chef Ouita has established predate me. Happy Jacks Pumpkin Farm for example has worked with Chef Ouita for many many years and was even featured alongside her in a four page spread in Kentucky Alumni Magazine’s summer issue. Michel, who is exceedingly passionate about local produce and local farms, also shot some film out at the Jones farm for a video series focused on “the connection between food and family, through stories, recipes and gifts.”

It feels incredibly special to be a link connecting Franklin County farmers with restaurant tables. Beyond that, I’ve been super busy playing in my better-late-than-never garden. Each year I learn so much. One of my greatest lessons this year was in the importance of winterizing a garden so that it can be navigated next season without having to start from scratch. Luckily for me and you, the market is fully stocked with just about every bit of summer produce one can conjure.

Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.

