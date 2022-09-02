It’s been a busy week working toward all of the exciting Franklin County Farmers Markets coming up in September. The one that we’re probably the most excited about is the Kentucky State University market.
We were (and always are) searching for additional ways to connect with community groups around Frankfort and especially, ways that we could celebrate diversity. Other ways we’ve connected with KSU are through our farm-to-skillet dinner and small farmer grant that is administered by the university.
Here’s what has been confirmed so far for Sept. 17:
• Free samples of pawpaw ice cream, pawpaw jam and smoothies (with a bicycle-powered blender).
• A drone: KSU has been studying how drones can be used to help farmers monitor their land in a more labor-efficient way.
• A trailer with equipment that we have available for farmers to train on, such as a plastic mulch layer, weed wiper and finger weeder.
• A small aquaponics set-up to show how fish and plants help each other grow.
• Additional materials to give away, such as bee stickers, AgKnowledge magazine, 2023 calendars, educational sheets about pawpaws, etc.
• Personnel to answer questions about farming, aquaponics, nutrition, etc.
There are a few other things in the works that haven’t been confirmed, so stay tuned on social media, or sign up for our weekly newsletter (https://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org/stay-connected) for more updates.
The other exciting thing that happens each month, is of course our Kids Day — sponsored this month by Expree Credit Union. We’re working on an animal or two for kids to look at and learn about, as well as a few crafty things and at least one activity where we can stretch our legs and run around by the hillside a bit.
If you’re a person or community group that would like to know more about being an activity provider, shoot us an email at local@fanklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
As a reminder, there are just three Food Shares left for the 2022 season. Our next one is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Dolly Graham. We will have a fun cooking demonstration and there will be apples — along with lots of other great produce in the share. We always have watermelon and popcorn to munch on, too, so stop by and visit. Want to order or learn more? Visit www.fcmarket.org/foodshare.
Last week we talked about some of the challenges and rewards of selling at the market. There were a few responses that didn’t make their way to you so here they are: Cody Brenneman of Brenneman & Bucks said, “The most challenging part is time management. Being able to allocate just the right amount of time to the farm or the family, or even time off is a constant battle. I can’t pick just one rewarding part. I do what I do because I truly love it all, the challenges and the opportunity, providing for my family and our community, and working with my wife and kids. Every day that I get to do this is a reward."
Jack Kuhn, of Kuhndog Ridge Farm, finished up responses with this, “The most challenging part of 2022 at the farm was this spring. I always love spring, every day a new tree is leafing out. But early spring was cold and dreary. The bees were slow to come out of their winter stupor and by mid-April, when the hives are usually really bustling, they were struggling. Come to find out, it was a statewide phenomenon since this year's swarm season was, well, very few swarms. To make matters worse, while we had a great family vacation in early April in Florida, our irrigation system in our high tunnel (think greenhouse) ran out of water at the most critical time. You see, our sweet cherries and peaches (yes, we grow fruit trees in our greenhouse!) were setting fruit, and due to the lack of water, all the fruit fell off. Total crop failure. Bummer.
"The best part of the year was this summer. With a little luck and finessing on my part, the bees pulled through and we ended up with a relatively decent crop of honey. But the very best part was our 7- and 9-year-old grandkids visiting us for three weeks in July. Then, Leigh and I celebrated our 41st anniversary last week.”
Along the same lines, Ouita Michel, most notably of Holly Hill Inn, Wallace Station and Smithtown Seafood, just to name a few of her restaurants, produced this video of Lee Ann Jones and Happy Jacks Pumpkin Farm, as part of an ongoing video series. You can (and should) check it out on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4opqGOHnE5A.
In my little corner of the world, the better-late-than-never garden finally began to produce tomatoes in addition to the cucumbers we’ve had for a bit. I am growing successfully, for the time, cucamelons and ground cherries. The tomatillos are going strong and we even have a few peppers to speak of.
To be honest, I’m mostly growing weeds, that’s rarely at the top of my to-do list. Picking is certainly my favorite task. Luckily for all of us, the pros selling at the market do what I can’t or don’t have time to do, and more gratitude is cultivated for our market producers each year I try to do just a fraction of what they are able to accomplish.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
