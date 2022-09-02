It’s been a busy week working toward all of the exciting Franklin County Farmers Markets coming up in September. The one that we’re probably the most excited about is the Kentucky State University market.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

We were (and always are) searching for additional ways to connect with community groups around Frankfort and especially, ways that we could celebrate diversity. Other ways we’ve connected with KSU are through our farm-to-skillet dinner and small farmer grant that is administered by the university.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription