August made itself known as photos of kids’ first day at school flooded social media. As such, the Franklin County Farmers Market is gearing up for another Kids Day, sponsored by Bluegrass Realty & Investments. We’ll have animals, crafts and a run-around get-your-energy-out kind of activity. Each kid gets $2 to spend on fruits, vegetables and plants thanks to our sponsor. Bring your little people and join us on Aug. 13.

Kellie Sebastian.jpg

Kellie Sebastian

Beyond special events and hot food offerings, the market is just bursting at the seams with summer produce. We’ve got peaches and watermelon, corn and tomatoes, beans and summer squash. We’ve got lots of fresh herbs too, and if you’re anything like me, you feel like a Michelin star chef anytime you make use of them. This Saturday our FreshRx coordinator will be testing eggplant chips with the air fryer, stop by and check it out.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription