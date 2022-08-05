August made itself known as photos of kids’ first day at school flooded social media. As such, the Franklin County Farmers Market is gearing up for another Kids Day, sponsored by Bluegrass Realty & Investments. We’ll have animals, crafts and a run-around get-your-energy-out kind of activity. Each kid gets $2 to spend on fruits, vegetables and plants thanks to our sponsor. Bring your little people and join us on Aug. 13.
Beyond special events and hot food offerings, the market is just bursting at the seams with summer produce. We’ve got peaches and watermelon, corn and tomatoes, beans and summer squash. We’ve got lots of fresh herbs too, and if you’re anything like me, you feel like a Michelin star chef anytime you make use of them. This Saturday our FreshRx coordinator will be testing eggplant chips with the air fryer, stop by and check it out.
We also wanted to give a shout out to last month’s new business supporters. Netcomm Inc. and Sturm Insurance. The market does not exist without our volunteers and supporters. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer, stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table.
If you are a business that wants to support our mission to make fresh food available to everyone, head over to our website and navigate to “Support the Market” and then “Donate.”
Speaking of financial incentives, we are in the midst of our Farmers Market Nutrition Programs, which allow certain seniors who meet the low income guidelines and WIC participants to get a few extra dollars to spend at the market. Seniors should check in with the Capital City Activity Center/Meals On Wheels of Frankfort.
WIC participants should call the health department. Those agencies will, if funding allows, give the individual either a card or help them sign up for the app. From there a QR code will allow funds to transfer to the farmer for goods purchased at the market. Stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table with any additional questions.
August also means that we say goodbye to Krysta Callinan, who did lots of work with the South Frankfort Food Share and our kids programming at the Tuesday market and The Kings Center. She was and continues to be a joy to work with and a lovely addition to our market staff. I asked her to share her experience this summer and she had the following to say.
From Callinan:
"This summer, I have been working as the Summer Youth Ambassador for the Franklin County Farmers Market through a grant from No Kid Hungry. During the school year I study at Georgetown College as a Communication and Media Studies major with English and History minors. There is one recurring thought that plagues me at least a few times a month that asks me, 'What do I do after this?' In addition to this, towards the end of Spring semesters there is always the question, 'What do I do this summer?'
"As I return to school next week, I have found that the answers to those questions are more clear than I have ever experienced them being. The Franklin County Farmers Market is a home — even to a girl who grew up nearly two hours south of Frankfort.
"I have never met a group of more caring, fiercely loving people. Laura Fincher opened the door for me to take a look at the inner workings of a business, Kellie Sebastian showed me the precision that it takes for the market to be functional each day we are open and Connie Lemley showed me the strong will and determination it takes to keep everything together and the flexibility you have to adapt when things don’t go as planned.
"The market takes work to maintain, but it is also centered around community and friendship. I adored seeing how much good the market does through double dollars, FreshRx, the foodshare and everything in between. Along with the safe haven it has become.
"I loved seeing all of the farmers each week and getting to know them and developing routines (such as buying cucumbers for lunch from Russell Gardens and then ruining any sort of healthy diet I had been maintaining by following it with one of Morgan Rae Farm’s cookies).
"I loved the consistent bustle of market days as I met new people, watched friends reunite, and observed people truly excited by fresh food to take home to their families.
"I have been truly moved by my summer here, with every intent on returning as often as I can. I know that whatever I may do after college, it absolutely must live up to the experiences I have had this summer. If you have the ability to visit the Franklin County Farmers Market, I am confident that it will be a worthwhile visit, whether you are looking for some fresh produce or friendship, you can find it all.”
