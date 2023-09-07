Franklin County Farmers Market logo

September is shaping up to be quite busy at the Franklin County Farmers Market. On Saturday, we will host Kids Day. Thanks to our amazing sponsor, Expree Credit Union, each kid 18 and under gets $2 to spend on produce and plants. We plan to have an observational hive thanks to the Capital City Beekeepers.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

Broadway Clay and Yes Arts will both be there to dazzle us with some crafts and Kentucky State University's Rosenwald Center’s 4-H group will have additional activities. It’s lots of fun for the whole family, so bring the kiddos, leave your dogs at home and enjoy free activities while you shop.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription