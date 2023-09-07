September is shaping up to be quite busy at the Franklin County Farmers Market. On Saturday, we will host Kids Day. Thanks to our amazing sponsor, Expree Credit Union, each kid 18 and under gets $2 to spend on produce and plants. We plan to have an observational hive thanks to the Capital City Beekeepers.
Broadway Clay and Yes Arts will both be there to dazzle us with some crafts and Kentucky State University's Rosenwald Center’s 4-H group will have additional activities. It’s lots of fun for the whole family, so bring the kiddos, leave your dogs at home and enjoy free activities while you shop.
Plus, our aspiring farmers from Bondurant Middle School’s FFA will be joining us for the morning. They’ll be there from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in case you want to see what they are learning as they shadow our farmers and producers. We love that Gracie Webb asked us to host them as the market is one of the best options for those serious about growing crops or raising animals as a career. Getting a glimpse of what it takes to make it in our world will serve them well we imagine, and we love a few extra hands.
Community building continues with our second annual KSU at the Market Day on Saturday, Sept. 16. Just like last year, the day will feature samples of pawpaw ice cream and jam, an aquaponics demo, goats and fencing info, as well as a few other surprises. Please help us roll out the red carpet for the students, faculty and MANRRS (Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resource, and Related Sciences) club as we partner with the university to showcase the amazing agriculture program that our university offers.
The Friends of the Farmers Market are still working extra hard to raise funds for the 2023-2024 season. “The Friends,” our 501(c)(3) friend-raising, fundraising, arm of the market, is close to reaching its goal of $5,000 dollars raised by Oct. 1. We are right at $4,200 dollars and would love to wrap up our efforts prior to our deadline. Every dollar counts, and if you’re able to contribute, please do! Head to our website, www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org, and click on the “donate to our 10th anniversary fundraiser” or go straight to our donation page at, donorbox.org/tenth-anniversary-fall-fundraiser.
Thanks in advance for your support, whether you shop with us, sing our praises, volunteer or give financially. We don’t exist without you.
Here are a few more exciting updates from the Friends of the Market:
• We will be hosting a visiting organic farmer from Thailand for a month starting on Saturday. The City of Frankfort has hosted fellows from the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Professional Fellows Program for several years now, and the market is excited to have Nasuha Lenuh, who grows lettuces and edible flowers in Thailand working with us this year. Nasuha will be visiting farms and markets in our area in addition to helping us out at the market and at Frankfort Independent Farm to School activities. She will be sharing her experiences through images and words both here and back home, so keep an eye open for her stories and make sure to welcome her to Frankfort if you meet her at the market or around town.
• We are partnering with the City of Frankfort on a planning grant to explore and lay the groundwork for a community kitchen in Franklin County. Things often move slowly with projects like these, but there have been lots of good conversations and the steering committee has started visiting other community kitchens around the state. The Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (KCARD) is working with the City of Frankfort to survey potential users of such a kitchen. If you are someone who has thought about starting a food business or has need of a commercial kitchen, please help us out by taking this survey. You can find it on the In the News page of the farmers market website or at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WTLV8DP.
• We have also been working with Frankfort Independent Schools to serve fresh local foods from our farmers for breakfast and lunch at Second Street School and Frankfort High School. Frankfort Independent has had local foods on the menu every week since school started. So far, FIS students have had a chance to eat locally grown Asian pears, apples, watermelon, onions, cilantro, sausage, cucumbers, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeños, hamburgers and corn that our Garden Club students helped to shuck.
Thursday and Saturday markets go all the way through Thanksgiving. Tuesday markets go through the end of September. With so many ways and times to shop, we hope to see you at some point this month. There’s still summer produce and we’re seeing our first butternut and spaghetti squashes.
Whatever you’re in the mood for, we probably have it right now, and then some. We’ll see you soon!
