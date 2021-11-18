If you missed the excitement from Kids Day last weekend, you can watch a few videos on our Facebook page, but they don’t really do it justice. Commonwealth Credit Union pulled out all the stops between, Santa and Mrs. Claus, the giant inflatables and streamers along the fence, and the crown jewel of the whole event, the ice skating rink.
Everyone seemed to have lots of fun getting into the holiday spirit. Frankfort School of Ballet had tea and cookies for the kids to share with the sugarplum fairies, and YesArts! had some really cool crafts and sensory activities for all to enjoy.
This Saturday, Nov. 20, is the last market of the regular season before our Holiday Market, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Since it was so successful last time, Brenneman and Bucks and Andy’s Artisan Bread will have hot breakfast and lunch featuring Andy’s biscuits and B & B sausage and smoked turkey.
You can choose between biscuits and gravy or turkey noodle soup. Or try them both, don’t worry, we won’t judge.
At our last board meeting we spent a considerable amount of time voting in guest vendors for the Holiday Market and the winter market season. The Holiday Market will definitely have lots of crafts, everything from candles to needlepoint work, quilts, dried flower wreaths and more.
New offerings for the Winter Market season include pies, nut butters, elderberry syrups and a variety of smoked meats. We are still accepting applications for the 2022 winter market season. If you or someone you know is interested, head to our website and click on the banner at the top of the page to make a submission.
On the heels of Kids Day last weekend, we partnered with Commonwealth Credit Union one more time for our very first Farm To Skillet event. Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s Suzy Hosley organized the event with chef Charles Taylor.
Kentucky State University was kind enough to host us on their research farm. We sourced 95% of the ingredients from the Farmers Market and from Locals Food Hub and Pizza Pub, which put over $300 in the pockets of local farmers and businesses.
Locals was even kind enough to donate some produce for the event. Proceeds were split between the Young Professionals group and The Friends Of The Market.
The Farmers Market and the Friends of the Market are certainly counting their blessings during this season of gratitude. We’ve received lots of love and financial support from people like you, as well as other local businesses, in 2021.
With a need greater than ever for increased food access programming, we welcome every hard earned dollar. Remember that each Friends membership comes with a beautiful tote bag and makes a great holiday gift.
Stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table this Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-noon, or the Holiday Market on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to renew your membership or to purchase one for a friend. Memberships can also be purchased on our website under the “Friends of the Market” tab.
When January rolls around we’ll have an end of year financials wrap up, but I can already tell you that we had record breaking sales so far this year. It’s significant, each time you choose to purchase a loaf of bread, package of brats, or bunch of carrots from the market.
It’s a big deal when you talk us up, and bring a friend to the market who’s never been before. We love seeing the whole family on Kids Day as you teach your littles about fresh fruits and vegetables.
It’s a joy to catch up with loyal patrons week after week. You support us so that we can continue to thrive within this community and we’re eternally grateful for that opportunity.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
