We’ve been extra busy around the Franklin County Farmers Market office planning for three days of fundraising and special events. On Thursday, we had our Farm to Skillet fundraiser, sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, and hosted by the Kentucky State University Research Farm.
Suzy Burgess, of the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, spearheaded the event in conjunction with the Young Professionals group. We purchased all of the meat and produce from our market vendors, which gave our chef, Chris Mason, culinary director of the governor’s mansion, the best jumping off point one could have hoped for.
It was a wonderful evening highlighting the bounty of central Kentucky and its local producers while enjoying fellowship and some really amazing food.
On Friday, we were able to partner with the Franklin County Women & Family Transitional Housing Programs (formerly Franklin County Women’s Shelter) to host their Silent Disco, sponsored by Independence Bank, and our first ever Night Market. Cody, of Brenneman & Bucks Farm, brought their food truck, which served up pulled pork and smoked chicken, hotdogs and burgers, straight from their farm, as well as ice cream sandwiches from Sweet G’s (their other food truck/business venture).
It was a really fun way to help the Transitional Housing Program to raise funds, which they really needed to move forward with a few outstanding projects. It was a sea of light-up headbands and glowsticks and Halloween inflatables. We hope to partner again with them next year.
Today, we host trick-or-treating at the market — candy, costumes, the whole nine yards. With all these opportunities to wear my costume, I’m glad I chose a warm and comfortable variation. Additionally, Brenneman & Bucks is keeping their food truck parked so that we can all enjoy breakfast in the morning. The market will be packed with vendors yet again, so come on out and support your local farmers and their families as we move into the holiday season.
With all of these events, I’m ever mindful that there is so much to celebrate, and that we share this beautiful capital city with some really great organizations, who, like us, are working to improve the systems and communities which they are a part of. “It takes a village” is a phrase that always comes to mind, not just when I think about everyone that helps my individual family, but in the ways that we can (and should) all work together for the greater good of Franklin County. It’s helpful for me to stay with that focal point in this climate of negative political campaigns and other media sources that seem to support divisiveness.
Looking ahead, our next Kids Day is Nov. 5, and we’re working with a new sponsor, Traditional Bank. Because of them, each kid will receive $2 in tokens to spend at the market on anything they want. We’ll have some crafts for kids to enjoy, as well as an animal to look at and learn about, which is yet to be determined. It’s always an opportunity to bring other organizations into the fold, which is the type of inclusivity we strive for.
We’ve deemed the following weekend, Candlelight At The Market, where Commonwealth Credit Union will provide an ice skating rink from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Skating is free, but some tickets for certain time-slots will be available on their website, so keep an eye out. There will likely be Santa and Mrs. Clause, elves and more. Come ready to shop and enjoy the festivities of the holiday season.
In my little corner of the world, my better-late-than-never garden is finally done. I have yet to winterize it, but have committed to that process as I regretted not doing it last year. I’m still learning a lot as I go.
My friends think it’s funny when they ask me what I’ve been up to and I respond “canning.” If you had told my younger self that I’d be obsessed with pickling and preserving food, I would have laughed too, but it’s sort of addictive. It also really aligns with my values of learning ways to support my family and live in harmony with the land.
My husband is an avid hunter, so this time of year the deep freeze really fills up. I will say that it’s deeply satisfying looking at my dinner plate, knowing that we harvested most of the food that we served. Also, that if we didn’t pick it or hunt it, I can tell you what farm it came from thanks to the market.
I also like the opportunity to create things you can’t find in the store, the latest testament to that being my green tomato ketchup. The recipe called for too many spicy peppers in my opinion, so there was a lot of adding and amending that had to be done, but I think it works. If you’re interested in the recipe, stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table sometime soon and we can chat. We hope to see you soon at the market!
