We’ve been extra busy around the Franklin County Farmers Market office planning for three days of fundraising and special events. On Thursday, we had our Farm to Skillet fundraiser, sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, and hosted by the Kentucky State University Research Farm.

Kellie Sebastian

Suzy Burgess, of the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, spearheaded the event in conjunction with the Young Professionals group. We purchased all of the meat and produce from our market vendors, which gave our chef, Chris Mason, culinary director of the governor’s mansion, the best jumping off point one could have hoped for.

