Franklin County Farmers Market logo

If you haven’t been to one of our winter markets yet, you’re really missing out. I feel so proud of our market and our customers for an amazing turnout in January.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

We have been having as many vendors as we did during the summer months. And, you all continue to show up every other week to fill your bags and stock your shelves — thank you.

