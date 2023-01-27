If you haven’t been to one of our winter markets yet, you’re really missing out. I feel so proud of our market and our customers for an amazing turnout in January.
We have been having as many vendors as we did during the summer months. And, you all continue to show up every other week to fill your bags and stock your shelves — thank you.
While produce is limited, we still have lettuces and spinach, white and sweet potatoes, carrots, beets and other root veggies, garlic and herbs. You can still take advantage of our summer canning efforts with pickled veggies and salsas or sauces.
It’s also a good time of year to keep your bellies full with locally raised proteins. Since a couple of our bakers either sit out the entire winter season, or part of it, we brought on a few new faces to keep things interesting. There’s even a new baker who specializes in snacks for your fur babies.
We’ve also welcomed a few new craft vendors into the fold. Poppy’s Baits makes gorgeous handcrafted wooden lures, certainly a treasure to any fisherman in your life. Our newest Friends of the Market board member, Leah Childs, started selling with us once a month as LJC studios. Her mugs that feature a 2-3-inch crystal on one side are sure to make your morning coffee routine a more magical one. I’m purchasing one for myself for Valentine's Day and I highly recommend you do the same.
Art in Everything's Amanda Spencer has been painting some lovely wooden bookmarks, amongst other things. And, Michael Culp of Dragonworks Studio, who also creates in Frankfort’s Makerspace, has been creating wooden games and puzzles for all ages.
Esper Craftworks has been playing with lots of fun scents for her candles. They also upped their game with some sleek new vessels you’ll just have to see for yourself. I’m certainly biased, but our local artisans have been knocking it out of the park and we couldn’t be more pleased with their craftsmanship.
While it’s my belief that new vendors breathe new life into the market, I’d be amiss if I didn’t mention the adorable self-care boxes that Fancy Hippie Handmade has put together for V-Day. She also has some brand new heart-shaped earrings made out of recycled materials that would be perfect for your someone special. Scattered Squirrel candles tend to be a customer favorite too. Anita has perfected her craft and we’re lucky to have her products.
Speaking of self-care, CBD is an essential part of my nightly routine and Phyllis of Essentially Hemp is doing it right. Kentucky homegrown hemp, from her farm, is the base of her tinctures, soaps, bath soaks and more. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more quality product anywhere, I guarantee it.
With all the momentum we have in this “slower season,” I know we’re going to crush it in 2023. More vendors and more variety, meets the same attention to detail and craftsmanship, for a perfect marriage. Obviously our bakers are second to none. And each year we bring on new produce farmers, mostly young ones, ensuring food safety and more secure local food systems for years to come.
If there’s a product you want to see but haven’t from years past, let us know and we can pass it on. Who knows, maybe your wish will be granted. As always, the lines of communication are open, feel free to drop us a line at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
We’ll see you at our next market Feb. 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. and every other Saturday through mid-April when we begin our regular season schedule.
