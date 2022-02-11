Franklin County Farmers Market logo

The Franklin County Farmers Market had a wonderful turn out last weekend despite the cold weather. There were beautiful, handcrafted Valentine’s Day cards by Ida Palmer Ball, sweet little soap gift boxes from Anna's EsScentials and hand knitted scarves and shawls from AB Creations.

Kellie Sebastian

Of course there was also plenty of locally raised meats, fresh baked breads and sweet treats. Blackberry Heaven supplied a limited quantity of spinach, carrots and winter cabbages. Salad Days had lettuce, radishes, and turnips. Cedar Ring Greens had an abundance of butternut squash and sweet potatoes.

I often feel that our customers and supporters are just as hardy as the farmers and producers who brave the elements on a daily basis. Especially those of you who shop with us every time the market is open, which, during the winter months, is every other Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. Our next market is Feb. 19. We hope you will join us.

If you’re worried about a certain item selling out, you can always pre-order through our online selling platform, https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/. (This comes in especially handy in a few months when berries are in season.)

There is no curbside delivery this time of year, so if you do order online, be prepared to collect your items from each individual vendor. If you’re disabled and have trouble getting around, shoot me an email, local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org and I’ll make sure we have your order ready for you at the WesBanco Welcome Table on Saturday so that you don’t have to get out of your car.

Our next market will welcome our new friends, Georgia’s Own Sweet Potato Pie Company, who sell, you guessed it, all types of sweet potato pies. We will also welcome back Scattered Squirrel and their lovely candles as well as Little Creek Farm who is only coming to market once a month during the winter.

The Capital City Beekeepers will be making their winter market debut as well. Shop local and support these small businesses at the next market.

In other market news, the board recently met and reviewed applications for this year. There are some exciting new foods coming from High Five Farm this year, namely pickled and fermented things.

Happy Jack’s Pumpkin Farm’s baking and creation division, Blue Treehouse will also showcase a variety of pickled things this year. Brenneman & Bucks will offer hot food once a month so look out for more biscuits and gravy come spring.

Rookery Flower Company, that you might remember from the Holiday Market, is now a regular member and will feature their dried flower creations throughout the year. There will be more surprises throughout the market, but you’ll just have to stop by and see for yourself.

In my little corner of the world, dreams of a spring garden dance through my mind. Last year, I didn’t get my ducks in order in time to plant peas and carrots, broccoli or cauliflower, beets, etc. Lately, I’ve been vigilant about trying to get seeds in soil and under grow lights in time to have some transplants ready at the right time, and I already have the seeds that I’ll sow directly into the soil outside.

I’ll keep you posted on my progress. I’m also doing an additional garden patch this year with different herbs and flowers and roots suitable for making teas. I’m super excited to learn through both new ventures as I build on everything I’ve gleaned from previous years.

Luckily, for those of you who don’t have green thumbs, the market has everything you need throughout the year, no digging or planting necessary. We’ll see you 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19.

Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.

