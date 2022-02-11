The Franklin County Farmers Market had a wonderful turn out last weekend despite the cold weather. There were beautiful, handcrafted Valentine’s Day cards by Ida Palmer Ball, sweet little soap gift boxes from Anna's EsScentials and hand knitted scarves and shawls from AB Creations.
Of course there was also plenty of locally raised meats, fresh baked breads and sweet treats. Blackberry Heaven supplied a limited quantity of spinach, carrots and winter cabbages. Salad Days had lettuce, radishes, and turnips. Cedar Ring Greens had an abundance of butternut squash and sweet potatoes.
I often feel that our customers and supporters are just as hardy as the farmers and producers who brave the elements on a daily basis. Especially those of you who shop with us every time the market is open, which, during the winter months, is every other Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. Our next market is Feb. 19. We hope you will join us.
If you’re worried about a certain item selling out, you can always pre-order through our online selling platform, https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/. (This comes in especially handy in a few months when berries are in season.)
There is no curbside delivery this time of year, so if you do order online, be prepared to collect your items from each individual vendor. If you’re disabled and have trouble getting around, shoot me an email, local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org and I’ll make sure we have your order ready for you at the WesBanco Welcome Table on Saturday so that you don’t have to get out of your car.
Our next market will welcome our new friends, Georgia’s Own Sweet Potato Pie Company, who sell, you guessed it, all types of sweet potato pies. We will also welcome back Scattered Squirrel and their lovely candles as well as Little Creek Farm who is only coming to market once a month during the winter.
The Capital City Beekeepers will be making their winter market debut as well. Shop local and support these small businesses at the next market.
In other market news, the board recently met and reviewed applications for this year. There are some exciting new foods coming from High Five Farm this year, namely pickled and fermented things.
Happy Jack’s Pumpkin Farm’s baking and creation division, Blue Treehouse will also showcase a variety of pickled things this year. Brenneman & Bucks will offer hot food once a month so look out for more biscuits and gravy come spring.
Rookery Flower Company, that you might remember from the Holiday Market, is now a regular member and will feature their dried flower creations throughout the year. There will be more surprises throughout the market, but you’ll just have to stop by and see for yourself.
In my little corner of the world, dreams of a spring garden dance through my mind. Last year, I didn’t get my ducks in order in time to plant peas and carrots, broccoli or cauliflower, beets, etc. Lately, I’ve been vigilant about trying to get seeds in soil and under grow lights in time to have some transplants ready at the right time, and I already have the seeds that I’ll sow directly into the soil outside.
I’ll keep you posted on my progress. I’m also doing an additional garden patch this year with different herbs and flowers and roots suitable for making teas. I’m super excited to learn through both new ventures as I build on everything I’ve gleaned from previous years.
Luckily, for those of you who don’t have green thumbs, the market has everything you need throughout the year, no digging or planting necessary. We’ll see you 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.