Franklin County Farmers Market logo

Although the Franklin County Farmers Market is only open for an hour and a half every other Saturday, planning and preparation has us busy every day. Online ordering continues to be a great option for winter markets. It allows you to shop cash-free while reserving all your favorite items.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

Our online storefront opens at noon on the Monday before the next Saturday market. Order between noon Monday and 5 p.m. Thursday and then stop by the market between 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday to pick up your items at each vendor's booth. The website is fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com.

