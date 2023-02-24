Although the Franklin County Farmers Market is only open for an hour and a half every other Saturday, planning and preparation has us busy every day. Online ordering continues to be a great option for winter markets. It allows you to shop cash-free while reserving all your favorite items.
Our online storefront opens at noon on the Monday before the next Saturday market. Order between noon Monday and 5 p.m. Thursday and then stop by the market between 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday to pick up your items at each vendor's booth. The website is fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com.
Applications and acceptance letters have been flying in and out of our inbox. We’re really pleased with our selection of producers and their products, but if there’s something you want to see at the market, but haven’t noticed anyone selling, drop me an email and tell me all about it, local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org. We’re always happy to direct bits of feedback to our vendors.
There’s a point in the winter where it seems like we have tons of time to plan and conceptualize, but it evaporates quickly. Currently, we’re working to fill our AmeriCorps position. This lucky guy or gal will be working with us at the WesBanco Welcome Table on Tuesdays (when that market starts in May) and on Saturdays. They’ll also be shuffling around crates of food for the Thursday markets when those begin in April.
Speaking of dates, here’s a few for your calendar:
• First Thursday Market, preorder and curbside delivery only: April 20
• Opening day of Regular Season, preorder and in-person shopping: April 22
• First Tuesday Market, in-person shopping only, no preorder: May 9
• First Kids Day: May 13
• First South Frankfort Food Share: May 30
This is the time of year that we also try to finalize T-shirt designs. We’ve had some great submissions, but if you or someone you know wants to squeeze in an entry, make sure it’s emailed to the address above by Feb. 28 for a chance to win 5 free shirts.
We’re excited to announce that Kayla, our FreshRx dietician, and the cheerful lady you saw making healthy samples last year, will be back with us again in 2023. Her clinical knowledge and passion for healthy concoctions has been an amazing addition to our market. If you or someone you know is pregnant and on Medicaid, come and talk to us about FreshRx. We can get you $24 free dollars to spend each week on fresh fruits and veggies at the market throughout your pregnancy and for some time after. Questions about that program can be directed to our VISTA at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
We’re also offering the South Frankfort Food Share again this year! The Same service-minded staff member, and Executive Director Connie Lemley will be the point of contact for that program. In addition to fresh, local food on a sliding scale, there are always free samples and recipe cards, and often, chef demonstrations.
Here’s how it works, for those with SNAP cards, a box of produce can cost as little as $6. Those that self-identify as having a financial hardship, in accordance with the WIC income guidelines, can get a box for $12. Everyone else can come in at either the $30 level (actual cost of the produce), or the Food Justice Hero level at $40 for a share. We will also be accepting donations through our website for anyone that wants to be a superstar from the comfort of their own home. Head on over to franklincountyfarmersmarket.org then “support the market” then “donate.”
It’s also time to renew your Friends of the Market membership, renew and get a free tote, or tell us to keep the extra. It’s a win for us and all the programs that are underwritten by The Friends. We are always thinking of ways to strengthen our community, the bonds between us, and the quality of life of those in our midst.
By supporting The Friends, you too can be a part of that mission without a ton of effort. As we think about everything we want to do this year for our pregnant moms, senior citizens, parents on WIC, kids days, etc, every dollar is a big deal to us. Thank you to those of you who give each month, each year, or each food share. Your support literally and figuratively keeps us going.
In my little corner of the world, all the warm weather reminds me that spring will be here soon and there’s so much to do in the garden. Rainfall and rising temperatures are just what all the plants need to get going. If I don’t act fast, the whole plot will be filled with things I didn’t elect to grow. Luckily, I know some pros that will have all the lovely peas and carrots, green onions and garlic scapes if I fail to get the spring garden going in time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.