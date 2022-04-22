The opening day of the regular Franklin County Farmers Market season is finally here and we have lots of new vendors! I reached out to them this week and posed several questions. The first was, how did you become rooted in this line of work?
Kayla Carey was the first to respond with, “Rookery Flower Co. began as a rinky-dink hobby garden but, as most growers of things will tell you, we were hooked after the first blossom burst open with life. Now, RFC grows quality flowers to share with our community and to enjoy on the window sill ourselves.”
Jaime Rice of Lost Acres Farm reported, “I grew up on a farm and have wanted to return to farm-living nearly my entire adult life. Mike and I looked for farm land for over 25 years and just couldn't seem to find the right place. In 2020, we finally found the farm land on Cardwell lane and it soon became our very own. We have made an effort to incorporate sustainable living practices over the years and have always thought we would like to grow our own food if we ever did find a farm. With the help of family, friends, our local county extension office, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, and others we are now in our 2nd year of growing produce.”
Brittany Woodwardof Wild Woman Bakes added, “I really started baking as a hobby a few years ago to manage stress. When our daughter was ready for solids, I was looking for snacks that were less processed and had less sugar, thus my mini muffins were born.”
New vendors Chris and Tori Wood of Homegrown Happiness, our newest berry growers said, “We started gardening in 2018 when we purchased our first house in our hometown of Frankfort. We started with just a few berry plants growing in containers that we purchased from Wilson’s Nursery and Lowe’s. We fell in love with growing our own food and decided to put our berry plants in the ground and expand our garden to grow unusual varieties of fruits and vegetables that you can’t find in the grocery store, like purple tomatoes, patty pan squash, and Kajari melons. Every year since 2018 our garden has expanded and now in 2022 the garden nearly encompasses our entire backyard and is over 4,000 square feet.”
John Catronhad this to say, “Backwoods Jack Smoked Meats is a name that my wife gave me for my meat smoking business. I was raised on a large farm in Southwest Virginia. We had a dairy and a cow calf operation and raised numerous hogs for processing operations. We started processing hogs the Monday before Thanksgiving until Christmas. After Christmas we started processing beef. That's where I got my love for smoking and processing meat. As time went on, my father passed away. Then I pursued a new career in the construction industry and became a superintendent for a national company building hospitals. I met a lot of people that like to smoke barbecue. Therefore I acquired a lot of great recipes and saved and saved. Now I am putting this to good use. I started this as a hobby but it's really grown in the last few years. It's so enjoyable that it doesn’t feel like a job. I currently sell at Farmers Markets in the Louisville and Frankfort area.”
Our youngest vendors, Gracie and Carley Mika of Two Sisters Flowers and Produce added, “My sister and I were both active in the Franklin County FFA, where our interest sparked doing projects in the greenhouse. During the pandemic, we were able to grow and start our flower interests!”
If you’re looking for recycled arts, and soon, personal care products, Antonia is your girl, “I've always had the art bug and been in love with junk/recycled art and vintage anything. I had a vintage resale business for many years and I've been making my own personal hygiene products for a long time. When my first baby came along I asked friends and family to buy me zinc oxide and arrowroot instead of diaper rash cream and what not so I could make my own! Then I decided to turn my vintage business into a handmade business selling body products that I make anyway for myself and had started making for my baby. Almost 5 years later I have another baby as my #1 tester! I am now a single mom to my precious boys living here in Frankfort and I find time to make art here and there. I also make jewelry, boxes, banners, anything I can think of out of vintage record covers. For my products, packaging, and every part of my process I try to be as eco-friendly as possible. I also find a lot of beauty making something useful out of something that would otherwise be discarded. I am so thrilled to be a part of Franklin County Farmers Market and can't wait to meet everyone!”
Finally, you’ve probably seen them at the market if you’ve attended recently, but Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company joyfully replied, “We are more than a snack, we are an experience!” And we couldn’t agree more, their pies are a must if you haven’t already nibbled one.
Come say hello to our new friends while you shop for the freshest local produce, meats, breads, cheeses, sweet treats and art this Saturday from 8:30am-noon. And remember, this weekend, Brenneman and Bucks partnered with Little Creek Farm, Andy’s Artisan Breads, and Boone Creek Creamery to offer a hot breakfast of either biscuits and gravy, or, sausage egg and cheese english muffin! If you’re interested in becoming a Friend Of The Market, or if you need to renew your membership, come see me at the WesBanco Welcome Table.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
