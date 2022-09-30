We had so much fun at the September Franklin County Farmers Markets. Big thanks to our sponsor Expree Credit Union for making Kids Day happen. Morgan Farms’ sheep and their baby llama was a big hit with the kiddos. Franklin County Cooperative Extension, Red Oaks Forest School, Frankfort High School Y-Club and the Kentucky Gem Cats also provided some fun crafts and activities that rounded out the day.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

The following Saturday was an amazing collaboration with Kentucky State University. It was a day filled with music, pawpaw ice cream, a machinery showcase and aquaponics set up. We even fit in a station for people to test out drones and learn about all the good work 4H and MANRRS clubs are doing in our community. It certainly took a village and we couldn’t have done it without Nat Colton and Bailey Vandiver, they were a big part of the engine that was behind the project.

