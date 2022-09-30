We had so much fun at the September Franklin County Farmers Markets. Big thanks to our sponsor Expree Credit Union for making Kids Day happen. Morgan Farms’ sheep and their baby llama was a big hit with the kiddos. Franklin County Cooperative Extension, Red Oaks Forest School, Frankfort High School Y-Club and the Kentucky Gem Cats also provided some fun crafts and activities that rounded out the day.
The following Saturday was an amazing collaboration with Kentucky State University. It was a day filled with music, pawpaw ice cream, a machinery showcase and aquaponics set up. We even fit in a station for people to test out drones and learn about all the good work 4H and MANRRS clubs are doing in our community. It certainly took a village and we couldn’t have done it without Nat Colton and Bailey Vandiver, they were a big part of the engine that was behind the project.
Last weekend we continued our trend of partnerships and events as we welcomed Bondurant Middle School FFA and Ag students. They came and shadowed our vendors, moving every 15 minutes to the next station. I even heard a “this is the best day ever” from one student, so I’d say it was a success.
We’re ready for a little break from all the extra fun and we’re having a “regular” market this weekend except for the live cooking demo from our FreshRx coordinator Kayla. She’s making apple compote with oatmeal crumble, yum! Expect fall veggies like butternut, spaghetti, kabocha and acorn squashes, pumpkins and apples. We’ve got sweet potatoes again too. Our bakers are also using lots of fun fall ingredients and flavor profiles to match the changing seasons.
Tuesday markets have ended and soon we say goodbye to the South Frankfort Food Share. The Fall Harvest food share will feature apples, butternut squash, potatoes, sweet potatoes, greens, root veggies and more. It’s your last opportunity to participate, so don’t miss your chance. There’s still time to donate too, just stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table and check in with us or head over to our website for contactless donations.
In my little corner of the world, the better-late-than-never garden is still working hard. I couldn’t be more pleased to report that I actually grew some really beautiful peppers and sweet little cucamelons for the first time. I’ve picked tomatillos to my heart’s content and the tomatoes have also been substantial.
Lots of tomato sauce fills the freezer and I’ve tried out at least four different pickle recipes and several variations of salsa verde, my favorite. Family members on the nice list around Christmas time get a jar or two to try out.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.