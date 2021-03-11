We need the bees. Many of the fruits, vegetables and flowers that you’ve come to expect at the Franklin County Farmers Market and grocery store require pollination. They are also vital for livestock forage crops, herbs, oilseed and ornamental plants. While there are other insects that help with pollination, bees do about 80% of the heavy lifting for our cultivated crops.
There are various reasons for declining bee populations including mites introduced from Asia, colony collapse disorder and the destruction of their natural habitat.
On an individual basis there isn’t a lot we can do about any of those issues but we can (and should) do our part to support this segment of the food chain, if for no other reason than for our own benefit. You don’t have to become a beekeeper to help the bees, planting a bee garden or even just a few of their favorite flowers can make a big difference in the local population.
I’m planting poppies and zinnias for them this year, but there are many more cultivars that are beneficial such as sunflowers, bee balm, catmint, borage, blue globe allium and coneflowers, just to name a few. It’s also helpful to consider when a plant blooms if your aim is to provide food year round.
Crocus, hyacinth, hellebore, and primrose bloom early in the season while sunflowers and asters bloom later in the season. Bees will especially appreciate nectar during these times when there is less food available. You can also make your lawn bee friendly by promoting plants like creeping thyme, dutch clover and native violas that will continue to flower in mowed grass.
Aromatic herbs like thyme and rosemary are also very attractive to them, so if you needed a nudge to get an herb garden started here it is. In addition, basil, mint, chives, bay leaves, rosemary and lavender will also deter a wide array of garden pests without having to purchase chemicals that are potentially harmful to our flying friends. What better way to feed your family, protect your garden, and care for the bees.
Just like us, bees need shelter and water, so consider leaving a wide shallow dish of fresh water near your garden with stones around the edge so the bees can stand and drink. You can also create (or purchase) a bee hotel. While this isn’t going to keep your honey jar filled as not all bees produce honey or like to colonize in hives, it will give certain species much needed shelter.
Be mindful of common pesticides as most are toxic to bees. If you’re purchasing flowers as opposed to starting them from seed, make sure they haven’t been chemically treated. If pests seem to be an issue, opt for an eco-friendly product like neem oil, which is effective in repelling mites, aphids and some forms of powdery mildew. It’s also ideal because it’s biodegradable, which means that it breaks down easily and doesn’t leave a lasting residue. If you’re making your own solution at home just be sure that there’s no more than 3% of the oil in your mixture as it is still a powerful tool.
Some gardeners swear by direct application of white or apple cider vinegar for unwanted plants. You can also up the ante by adding a cup of epsom salt and a tablespoon of castile soap per each gallon of vinegar. Epsom salt itself can be sprinkled around the base of your plants to keep slugs and snails at bay, or it can be diluted in water and sprayed on the leaves of your plants to repel beetles.
Other DIY mixtures include concoctions of cayenne (or various super spicy) peppers, onion and garlic. While this is an amazing combination for salsa it is also effective in gently combating some unwanted bugs. Pulverize the trio in a blender, add several cups of water, boil, cool and transfer to a sprayer with extra water so you don’t burn your plants.
Certain essential oils such as orange, eucalyptus, and peppermint can also be added to water and sprayed directly on to your plants in lieu of insecticides.
As you can see, there are many different ways to support bee populations. This year, perhaps it’s not what you start doing, but what you stop doing, that they will appreciate. Whether you throw some seeds in the soil and hope for the best, or decide to go all in on a luxurious bee resort, know that any small change you implement will not go unnoticed by these pollinators.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
