Things are heating up here at the Franklin County Farmers Market faster than the weather seems to be this year!
Our Tuesday morning markets start this week, and our producers will be set up at our normal spot under the market pavilion at River View Park every Tuesday morning from 8:30 a.m. through noon until the end of September.
Also, next Tuesday, the Friends of the Market is participating in KY Gives Day for the very first time. This is a day to support non-profit organizations doing amazing work around the state. On Tuesday, we ask you to visit kygives.org and make a donation to the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market and any of the other great participating organizations. You can also participate through the farmers market website, fcmarket.org.
Here at the market, we believe that a vibrant, healthy community is rooted in local farms where farmers sustain themselves producing nourishing foods that are accessible to everyone in our community — and we work to make that a reality every day. We are proud to have one of the most vibrant farmers markets in the state and are grateful for this community of wonderful farmers and producers, dedicated customers, amazing volunteers, supportive community partners and committed staff who are growing our market together.
Whether it is our online store and workplace delivery program that was recently featured by KET, our growing partnership with local schools to serve fresh, healthy foods, our Fresh Rx program helping pregnant moms with Medicaid eat lots of fresh fruits and veggies, our Kids Day or our Double Dollars program, we are expanding the possibilities for our local food system with lots of vision and grit and careful stewardship of the funds available to us. Help us out, learn more, and support this work on Tuesday. Visit fcmarket.org to participate in KY Gives Day.
One of our innovative market projects, the South Frankfort Food Share, kicks off on Tuesday evening, May 30.
We’ll be gathering for the Food Share every other Tuesday evening (May 30 through Oct. 17) from 5-7 p.m. at Dolly Graham Park. There will be cooking demos, free samples and popcorn, fun activities for kids, a chance to visit and work in the community garden and Fantasy Forest — and another way to connect with some of the freshest local fruits and vegetables around.
Here's how it works:
People order a share — about two bags of fresh produce that has a retail market value between $30 and $35 — and our farmers deliver eight-12 different produce items for each share. We set out the produce under the big pavilion at Dolly Graham Park and people come through and pick up the shares they have ordered. There are signs explaining who grew the produce and telling folks to take 1-pound of potatoes, four ears of corn, three tomatoes, one bag of salad mix, six apples ... The produce selection varies depending on what is abundant and in season. At the end, there is a share table, and folks can leave items that they are less excited about and pick up more of their favorites. We have recipe packets for every share, too!
We are committed to helping everyone afford fresh local food — and at the South Frankfort Food Share — we offer shares at sliding scale prices based on income. A share costs just $6 if you are shopping with SNAP, $12 for folks with limited income, $30 for a market value share and $40 for a food justice share.
Everyone gets the same food — and a chance to gather and celebrate fresh food and community. We are currently selling both full-season shares — and share for May 30 — so you can make sure not to miss any of the fun. We are also looking for volunteers, chefs, activity providers, and supporters. Learn more and get a share at fcmarket.org/foodshare.
The fun continues with our second Kids Day of the year, next Saturday, May 13, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Thanks to our sponsor Bluegrass Realty and Investments, each kid will get $2 in tokens to spend on fruits, vegetables or plants. Kentucky State University is bringing some goats for us to look at and learn about and our new friends at Ivory Creek Farm are setting up a stick horse obstacle course. The Paul Sawyier Public Library and our sponsor will have additional activities. We can’t wait to see everyone for all the May markets and events.
In my little corner of the world, pepper and tomato starts are growing slowly. Tomatillos are not looking very healthy but they always seem to perk up once they’re in the ground. The rest of the seeds are waiting for the soil to heat up. There are a few new varieties of cucumbers and tomatoes and I’m also attempting some storage squashes and pumpkins this year.
As always, I remain grateful that no matter what happens in my garden, I work with one of the best farmers markets in the state of Kentucky. A place where the professionals have my family covered no matter what my seeds and starts decide to do throughout the year.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.