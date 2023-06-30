Here at the Franklin County Farmers Market, we are in our second year of hosting a No Kid Hungry Summer Youth Ambassador. Many of you may remember Krysta who worked with us last year, and we are thrilled to have Rebecca Vaught — a recent Frankfort High School graduate — with us for summer 2023.
Rebecca will attend Washington & Lee University in the fall as a political science major with pre-law intent. She has lived in Franklin County her entire life along with her four younger siblings and two cats. She is excited to serve the Franklin County community and support the farmer's market and Frankfort Independent Schools' Summer Meals program. Rebecca enjoys baking, running and playing (winning) Monopoly.
Rebecca has been a huge help stewarding the summer meals registration spreadsheet, communicating about summer meals pickups, helping in the school kitchens and during meal distributions, offering educational programming and food access outreach at the market, and supporting the South Frankfort Food Share. It takes many hands to keep all the market's programs going and feeding folks this time of year, and we are grateful for all of Rebecca's help.
Here is an update from her about Frankfort Independent School's summer meals program:
As June ends, Frankfort Independent Schools Food Service just completed the third week of summer meals distribution. So far this summer, we've given out 12,880 meals (in just two weeks). We have almost 800 kids registered to pick up seven days' worth of breakfasts and lunches each week this summer.
Compared to last year, we’ve had enormous growth and our kitchen staff have done an incredible job keeping up with this demand. We’ve also had the opportunity to feature some local food in these lunches. So far this summer, FIS summer meals have featured cucumbers and zucchini from Happy Jack's Farm, and salad mix and zucchini from Salad Days Farm with more local produce lined up for coming weeks.
It’s a busy time of year at the market too, with Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday markets in full swing. We’ve been eating lots of blueberries and leafy greens. We've welcomed the first of the tomatoes and cucumbers, and squash and zucchini have made their appearance in a big way. It’s such an easy time of year to eat seasonally. And, not to brag, but I feel certain that we have the best proteins, certainly the most local, and our breads are second to none. So much sourdough, and we all know Andy’s just can’t be beat.
If you’ve opted in to the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, hurry on down to the market and don’t forget to stop by the WesBanco Welcome Table for even more free money to spend on produce and honey. And, if you are on WIC please call the Franklin County Health Department today to get access to an additional app on your phone that they’ll load up with money specifically for the market. The SoliMarket app is different from the one you use in the grocery store, but there are still funds available! Call today to get set up, 502-564-7647. And, just like our participating seniors, you can get extra money in addition to what is loaded onto the SoliMarket app, so be sure to come see us at the WesBanco Welcome table before making your rounds.
Additionally, we are selling a limited number of farmers market T-shirts for the first time ever. They are a gorgeous light-blue-green shade and buttery soft and just $24. All proceeds benefit our 501(c)(3), The Friends of the Market — the friend-raising, fundraising, arm of the market that supports Kids Days, WIC and Senior FMNP, the work we do with pregnant moms on Medicaid, and everything in between. Stop by the Welcome Table on Tuesday or Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and noon to check them out.
We work really hard to support our community, and with the rising cost of goods, housing shortage and ever increasing homeless population, the need is greater than ever. The South Frankfort Food Share works on a sliding scale to help those who (most likely) have homes, but struggle to put food on the table, and only works if we have additional funding, or those who come in at higher tiers to balance out those buying shares at a reduced rate.
Those who have become homeless can get meals from ACCESS Soup Kitchen and St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. Glean Kentucky, championed by Annette Hayden here in Frankfort, uses volunteers to go around after market to collect produce donations, which then go to the aforementioned organizations who are working to feed Franklin County’s most vulnerable populations.
By supporting our farmers and giving them a space to sell their produce, we also open a door for other partner organizations like Glean to operate and connect with those who can’t afford to shop with us. We operate in a system of loops, one of the most fundamental being The Friends of the Farmers Market. When circles become broken, human lives are affected.
Even if you’re not in a position to donate, just shopping and supporting our farmers keeps your dollars local and allows us to give generously to our partner organizations. Every dollar adds up, and as a market, we are so very grateful for your patronage throughout the years. We do not exist without you.
