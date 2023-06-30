Franklin County Farmers Market logo

Here at the Franklin County Farmers Market, we are in our second year of hosting a No Kid Hungry Summer Youth Ambassador. Many of you may remember Krysta who worked with us last year, and we are thrilled to have Rebecca Vaught — a recent Frankfort High School graduate — with us for summer 2023.

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

Rebecca will attend Washington & Lee University in the fall as a political science major with pre-law intent. She has lived in Franklin County her entire life along with her four younger siblings and two cats. She is excited to serve the Franklin County community and support the farmer's market and Frankfort Independent Schools' Summer Meals program. Rebecca enjoys baking, running and playing (winning) Monopoly.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription